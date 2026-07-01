Deion Sanders Shares Raw Look at Cancer Recovery as He Regains Full Swagger

The Colorado Buffaloes program received an exciting and relieving update Monday as head coach Deion Sanders proclaimed himself cancer-free.

Coach Prime says he’s back to feeling like his old self again after years of chronic health issues. This update in particular was made after the entire Coach Prime fanbase was heartbroken with the news of Sanders’ cancerous bladder.

Sanders, who turns 59 later this summer, was diagnosed with a malignant tumor. Although the tumor hadn’t reached the muscle layer in his bladder, it was considered “very high risk” with a 50-50 chance of recurring or progressing after treatments.z

Deion Sanders Reflects on Cancer Scare

Speaking to The Associated Press, Sanders reflected on the bladder surgery he underwent about a year ago in the light of Men’s Health Awareness Month.

“I consider myself cancer-free,” Sanders said about his robotic surgery that reconstructed the bladder using part of an intestine. Looking back at the horrors of his recovery, Prime Time mentioned walking around with a bag of blood and urine.

“I was fighting last year at this time. I was walking out on the property with a bag of blood and also urine, and trying to get back. But this expedited the process. Last year at this time, I was in a whole different place, and I’m just thankful,” Sanders continued.

The Colorado head coach missed a lot of practice sessions last year due to his treatments. What’s worse was that his cancer scare followed him just months after recovering from his already existing blood clot condition.

A genetic condition, Sanders had already undergone multiple surgeries for clot removals in his lower body, particularly his thigh and foot. After nearly losing his left leg after the doctors removed a dangerous clot from his thigh, Sanders had to amputate two of his biggest toes in 2021.

Coach Prime has been recovering steadily since then, and luckily, the ‘cancer-free’ update also came with another optimistic twin update.

Deion Sanders Getting Prosthetic Toes

Sanders’ passion for his sneaker line is the one thing that remained unwavering throughout his medical battles. Continuing it, Sanders is now getting prosthetic toes, as confirmed in the video posted by his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.

“I need toes,” Sanders said in the video. “I want it to fit my shoes properly.”

Sanders said this as he was visited at his office in Boulder by a woman showing him prosthetic and orthotic products from medical device company Össur. The woman explained how the products could be customized to match skin tone and even scars, and that the reported time to get them ready for Sanders would be about eight weeks.