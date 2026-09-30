Deion Sanders Turns to Zach Wilson’s Brother as He Makes Bold Colorado QB Change

The Colorado Buffaloes are making a significant change at quarterback as Deion Sanders searches for a spark following back-to-back losses.

Colorado will start Isaac Wilson over Julian Lewis against Texas Tech, according to On3 college football insider Pete Nakos. Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, now gets an opportunity to take control of an offense that has struggled over the past two weeks.

The move isn’t completely out of nowhere. Wilson replaced Lewis during Colorado’s 23-13 loss to Baylor on Sept. 26 and showed enough to earn another look. Instead of waiting until things go wrong against Texas Tech, Sanders is reportedly giving Wilson the keys from the opening snap.

Isaac Wilson Gets His Chance to Lead Colorado

Lewis completed 11 of 16 passes for only 75 yards against Baylor before Colorado made the switch at halftime. Wilson wasn’t perfect after entering, but he provided more production through the air, completing 12 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown without an interception.

Now comes his opportunity to prove that performance wasn’t just a temporary spark.

Wilson transferred to Colorado after beginning his career at Utah, where he gained valuable experience early. He appeared in 10 games over two seasons with the Utes and made seven starts as a true freshman in 2024. According to Colorado’s official biography, Wilson became the first true freshman quarterback in Utah’s recorded history to defeat an AP-ranked opponent when the Utes knocked off No. 14 Oklahoma State.

Of course, the last name will attract plenty of attention.

Zach Wilson starred at BYU before the New York Jets selected him second overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Isaac Wilson arrived in college with his own expectations, but this represents an opportunity to begin creating his own story in Boulder.

It’s also a fascinating development for Lewis. He entered the season as Colorado’s starter and threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns against Weber State, but the offense has struggled since that performance. Sanders isn’t waiting around for those problems to fix themselves.

Colorado needs something different after consecutive losses. Against Texas Tech, Sanders is turning to Zach Wilson’s younger brother to see if he can provide it.