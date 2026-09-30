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Deion Sanders Turns to Zach Wilson’s Brother as He Makes Bold Colorado QB Change

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Weber State v Colorado
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BOULDER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts on the field during warm-up prior to the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field on September 12, 2026 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

The Colorado Buffaloes are making a significant change at quarterback as Deion Sanders searches for a spark following back-to-back losses.

Colorado will start Isaac Wilson over Julian Lewis against Texas Tech, according to On3 college football insider Pete Nakos. Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, now gets an opportunity to take control of an offense that has struggled over the past two weeks.

Weber State v Colorado
GettyBOULDER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts on the field during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field on September 12, 2026 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

The move isn’t completely out of nowhere. Wilson replaced Lewis during Colorado’s 23-13 loss to Baylor on Sept. 26 and showed enough to earn another look. Instead of waiting until things go wrong against Texas Tech, Sanders is reportedly giving Wilson the keys from the opening snap.

Isaac Wilson Gets His Chance to Lead Colorado

Lewis completed 11 of 16 passes for only 75 yards against Baylor before Colorado made the switch at halftime. Wilson wasn’t perfect after entering, but he provided more production through the air, completing 12 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown without an interception.

Now comes his opportunity to prove that performance wasn’t just a temporary spark.

Wilson transferred to Colorado after beginning his career at Utah, where he gained valuable experience early. He appeared in 10 games over two seasons with the Utes and made seven starts as a true freshman in 2024. According to Colorado’s official biography, Wilson became the first true freshman quarterback in Utah’s recorded history to defeat an AP-ranked opponent when the Utes knocked off No. 14 Oklahoma State.

Of course, the last name will attract plenty of attention.

Zach Wilson starred at BYU before the New York Jets selected him second overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Isaac Wilson arrived in college with his own expectations, but this represents an opportunity to begin creating his own story in Boulder.

2026 Big 12 Football Media Days
GettyFRISCO, TEXAS – JULY 07: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes speaks with the media during the Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star on July 07, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It’s also a fascinating development for Lewis. He entered the season as Colorado’s starter and threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns against Weber State, but the offense has struggled since that performance. Sanders isn’t waiting around for those problems to fix themselves.

Colorado needs something different after consecutive losses. Against Texas Tech, Sanders is turning to Zach Wilson’s younger brother to see if he can provide it.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Deion Sanders Turns to Zach Wilson’s Brother as He Makes Bold Colorado QB Change

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