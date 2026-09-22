Hi, Subscriber

Deion Sanders Abruptly Cut Ties With Multiple Colorado Players Days After 34-Point Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Weber State v Colorado
Getty
BOULDER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks off the field after winning the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field on September 12, 2026 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

The Colorado Buffaloes will look different when head coach Deion Sanders and company takes the field against the Baylor Bears in Week 4. It remains to be seen just how different.

Sanders revealed that multiple players are no longer on the roster following Colorado’s 41-7 blowout loss against Northwestern. Coach Prime did not elaborate on what players are no longer part of the Colorado roster or the reasons for their dismissal.

“There’s a few guys that are not on the team anymore,” Sanders told reporters on September 22, 2026. “So you know.”

Colorado is a 9.5-point underdog at Baylor in the latest college football odds, per FanDuel.

Why Did Deion Sanders Cut Colorado Players Before Baylor Game?

Sanders elaborated on the decision to cut several players. Coach Prime indicated that he was not strict enough during the 2025 season and is now changing course.

“It’s never one [thing],” Sanders noted, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “I’m one the most loving and giving and forgiving men you could ever meet, but when you start [having] conduct detrimental to the team, you don’t care about the team, you care about you, I have a problem with that.

“A year ago, I didn’t put my foot down in it enough. It lingered a little bit. Then, it imploded,” Sanders added.

“I’m not doing that anymore.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

0 Comments

Deion Sanders Abruptly Cut Ties With Multiple Colorado Players Days After 34-Point Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x