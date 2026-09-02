Colorado’s Deion Sanders Makes Revealing Admission Over Super Bowl Wins

Before Deion Sanders became known as “Coach Prime” with the Colorado Buffaloes and previously Jackson State, he was a two-sport professional athlete.

Sanders won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers during his storied NFL career. Also an MLB player for a time, Sanders made a revealing admission recently about those Super Bowl wins ahead of his fourth season in Boulder.

“I didn’t have peace,” Sanders admitted in an interview with Hallow. “And I thought people, places and things would give me that, even the accolades. Well, they didn’t. I’ve every darn accolade you think of.”

“And on the journey to … the Super Bowl and win, and everybody went out and partied that night. And I couldn’t get myself to do it,” Sanders added. “But I sat right there on the bed and said, ‘yeah, I won it.'”

“It was the goal of sports, but not the goal of life,” Sanders concluded. “I just didn’t have peace. That wasn’t it. That wasn’t fulfilling.”

Sanders, who has been public about his faith for years, has claimed it has influenced his purpose in coaching and previously choosing Colorado. He hasn’t enjoyed championship level success with the Buffaloes in three seasons with a 16-21 record. His best season came in 2024 when Colorado went 9-4, and Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy.

Colorado kicks off the new season on Thursday at Georgia Tech.

Deion Sanders Expects a Tough Battle in Atlanta

Colorado fell short to Georgia Tech last season in Boulder, 27-20, and Sanders expects another challenging contest again. He’s at least relieved that former Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King isn’t there anymore to lead another comeback against the Buffaloes.

“Thank God that quarterback is gone,” Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. “That kid refused to lose a year ago, and he was definitely a difference maker.”

King rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and he threw for 143 yards. Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza has taken over this year, and if his last name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the brother of No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s truly a task going to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech. Coach [Brent] Key is one of my favorites. He played the game, a tough, hard-nosed, detailed coach. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge,” Sanders said. “But I love it. I absolutely love it. New parts of his staff that are phenomenal guys that come from the professional level, as well as from the collegiate level, playing a big role for him this season.”

Colorado Will Need to Shut Down Justice Haynes

For Colorado to come out of Atlanta with a win on Thursday night, the Buffaloes will need to neutralize Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes. He ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Michigan, and the Wolverines transfer has 1,473 yards and 19 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

“He’s dynamic. He can score from anywhere on the field. He’s tough,” Sanders said. “He’s physical. He’s been there, done that… The kid can play, man.”

“We got to do what we got to do to keep him contained,” Sanders added. “We are fully aware of wherever he’s going to line up on Thursday night. We will be aware of who he is. Trust me, this kid can flat-out play.”