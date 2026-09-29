Why Colorado is Benching Julian Lewis at QB for Isaac Wilson, With Famous NFL Brother

Deion Sanders looks set to make a big change this weekend.

The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly benching their starting quarterback, Julian Lewis, in favor of a backup, Isaac Wilson.

The decision is coming at a huge time: Colorado will be taking on No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Lewis, of course, is a former five-star recruit. Despite that, he hasn’t kept the job after four weeks.

Whether it will stick is anyone’s guess, but it’s fascinating news.

It was reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports:

Colorado is currently expected to make a change at quarterback and start Isaac Wilson at QB this week against No. 12 Texas Tech, sources tell @CBSSports. Former blue-chip recruit Julian Lewis has started the team’s first four games and threw for 366 yards in Week 2 but was… pic.twitter.com/pVna4dBPSm — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 29, 2026

Why is Colorado Benching Julian Lewis?

The Buffaloes have determined that Lewis wasn’t getting the job done enough to stay in his job as the starting quarterback.

This season, he has completed 64.2% of his passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions.

His stats are buoyed, though, by his 366-yard, 4-TD game in Week 2 against Weber State.

Against three Power 5 opponents, Lewis has thrown for a combined 367 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Colorado also might’ve liked what it saw enough from Isaac Wilson in the loss to Baylor. Off the bench, he completed 12-of-25 passes (48%) for 156 yards and a touchdown. That was after Lewis exited at 11-for-16 (68.8%) for just 75 yards.

Wilson seems more likely, at least at this point, to push the ball down the field.

Isaac Wilson Brother, Career

Isaac Wilson does have a famous older brother: Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick into the NFL by the New York Jets.

Zach hasn’t quite pulled off the NFL career that he was expected to, but now Isaac is trying to make his own name for himself.

Isaac spent his first two seasons at Utah, including seven starts (2-5 record) in 2024 with 10 TDs and 11 INTs.

Devon Dampier had the starting job for the Utes last season, so Wilson chose to transfer to Colorado, where he likely knew he’d be behind Lewis to start things off.

Wilson clearly has done enough to earn his own opportunity. It’ll be up to him to try and hold the job now.

Colorado is looking for a spark, and the younger Wilson brother has a big enough arm to try and provide that for the Buffaloes.