D3 Football Playoffs: Mount Union Suffers Unthinkable Fate in 35-Year History

The NCAA Division III football playoffs were unveiled on Sunday.

The Mount Union Purple Raiders — the class of D3 football — aren’t in the playoff field.

It’s a historic miss for Mount Union.

The last time they weren’t in the postseason? That would be 1991, which is 35 years ago, according to the Canton Repository.

Mount Union History

Mount Union has won 13 national championships at the Division III level, all of them coming after the last time they missed the playoffs.

They won the title in:

1993

1996

1997

1998

2000

2001

2002

2005

2006

2008

2012

2015

2017 The drought since 2017 has been the longest one of this run, and it comes to a new conclusion with the missed playoff appearance. How Did Mount Union Miss D3 Playoffs? Simply put, the Purple Raiders had a good but not great season. That hasn’t been the norm for them, but it’s the case this year. They lost three games, and so they knew before their season finale on Saturday that they wouldn’t be going to the playoffs. Mount Union finished the year 7-3, including 6-2 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. The Purple Raiders’ losses came at the hands of Baldwin Wallace (27-21), Wheaton (24-23) and Heidelberg (37-34). Those three losses came by a combined 10 points, so the fate certainly could’ve been different for Mount Union.

In the end, though, it wasn’t enough.

Mount Union did close the season in style. They posted a 73-0 win on Saturday over Otterbein. They outgained Otterbein by a margin of 641 yards to 64 yards.

Football Scoop shared this crazy stat:

“The club’s two OAC losses match the number of setbacks the Purple Raiders suffered — total — from 1995 to 2015.”

Mount Union, the powerhouse located in Alliance, Ohio, will spend the latter half of November in quite an unfamiliar circumstance. What are the Purple Raiders supposed to do when they miss the Division III football playoffs? No one on that campus has had to figure that out for a very long time.