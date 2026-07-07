Deion Sanders Reveals Why He Opted Out of EA Sports College Football 27

We’re now just a few days away from the official release of EA Sports College Football 27, which becomes available worldwide on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

The game’s cover features Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

Fans can expect most teams to feature their up-to-date rosters and real-life head coaches. However, two notable names chose to opt out of the game.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders declined to have their likenesses included, meaning both programs will feature generic coaches in the game.

Sanders Explains Decision

During Big 12 Media Day on Tuesday, Sanders addressed his decision to opt out of the video game, keeping his explanation brief.

“I don’t know about the video games. I have a wonderful team that handles a lot of the business for me. If I’m not in the game, that means they weren’t paying enough… That’s probably it. It was probably just that simplistic.”

Deion Sanders on not being in the new EA Sports College Football game: “If I’m not in the game, that means they weren’t paying enough.” pic.twitter.com/WIwx2Hqv9b — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 7, 2026

Belichick’s Reasoning

Belichick has not publicly explained his decision to opt out of the game, but it isn’t out of character for the longtime coach.

He also declined to appear in last year’s edition during his first season at North Carolina and never allowed his likeness to be used in the Madden NFL series throughout his legendary coaching career with the New England Patriots

“The move isn’t a surprising one, but one that feels notable due to Belichick’s reputation,” UNC Tar Heels On SI reported. “He is one of the most famous head coaches in any level of football history, and his not being in College Football 27 despite his status makes him one of the notable omissions.”

Five other coaches joined Belichick and Sanders in opting out of the game, including Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.