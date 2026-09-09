Did Luke Floriea Sign With New NFL Team? Kent State Legend In Limbo With Browns, Seahawks

Luke Floriea was on the Kent State sideline on Saturday.

The legendary Golden Flashes wide receiver returned to watch his alma mater play its season opener.

Those in attendance rocking their Kent State garb likely were all asking the same question, though, because Floriea is no longer in a college uniform — what’s next for Floriea?

He has been a preseason standout in NFL camp for the Cleveland Browns each of the past two years.

Last year, though, he was injured in August and missed the season.

This year, the Browns cut him and didn’t even sign him to their practice squad.

Last week, Floriea had a workout for the Seattle Seahawks, but there has been no news of him signing with the defending Super Bowl champs.

At the moment, Floriea is playing a tough waiting game.

Did Luke Floriea Sign With New NFL Team?

Floriea remains a free agent as of Wednesday, Sept. 9.

It’s the opening day of the NFL season, and the Seahawks take on the Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch.

The Browns play on Sunday in Jacksonville.

As it stands, Floriea is a member of neither of those teams, or any of the other 30 teams in the NFL.

Given his performance in the last two preseasons, it’s a bit surprising Floriea has yet to get another look, and it remains to be seen whether it’s coming.

The fact that he’s just 5-foot-8 probably doesn’t help his cause, but there have been other small wideouts who have had NFL success — namely, a certain Kent State legend, Julian Edelman (although he was a convert from QB).

The NFL world moves fast and furious, and so that could both work in Floriea’s favor if injuries hit a given team, or it could work against him if the football decision makers move on to new pursuits.

Given that Floriea recently had that Seahawks workout, it doesn’t seem like he’s giving up on the dream. There’s just still more work to do.

Luke Floriea at Kent State

Floriea is a northeast Ohio kid through and through, having been an all-stat selection in both football and basketball at Mentor High School.

He was going to play at Boston College on the gridiron before flipping to Kent State.

Floriea got better each season on campus, allowing him to put up 44 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2024 campaign, his final collegiate season.

He totaled 100 catches in his Kent State career.

Floriea went on to run a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

He became a favorite target of Shedeur Sanders during preseason action with the Browns, but so far that hasn’t led to him sticking around in the NFL. He’s not done yet, though.