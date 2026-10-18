Duke Football Player Called Out by RG3 After Viral Incident With Female Trainer

Duke football defensive back Kimari Robinson found himself at the center of controversy Saturday after a video surfaced showing a heated interaction with a female athletic trainer during the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina.

Robinson drew criticism after appearing to swat away the trainer’s arm while she attempted to assist an injured Duke teammate. The interaction quickly circulated across social media, sparking debate over the defensive back’s actions and whether his emotions got the better of him. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was among those who publicly criticized the incident, making it clear that he believed Robinson crossed a line.

“As a man, this just can’t happen. No excuses for it,” Griffin wrote Saturday on X.

Duke Football Player Draws Criticism After Sideline Incident

The incident unfolded during Duke’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Oct. 17 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. Blue Devils safety DaShawn Stone was down on the field when medical personnel approached to provide assistance.

Robinson was standing near his injured teammate when a female athletic trainer attempted to move him away, prompting the defensive back to swat her arm aside. The brief exchange was enough to draw considerable attention online, with viewers questioning why Robinson reacted that way toward someone attempting to help his teammate.

There is certainly something to be said about the emotions involved in football, especially when a player sees one of his teammates injured. Robinson’s concern for Stone would be understandable, but that does not excuse interfering with medical personnel trying to do their jobs.

As a man, this just can’t happen.

No excuses for it. https://t.co/7yoOUxxaf1 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 18, 2026

Athletic trainers have an important responsibility in those situations, and their priority is ensuring injured players receive the attention they need. Regardless of what Robinson was thinking, the interaction was unnecessary and could have been handled differently.

Robert Griffin III Sends Strong Message After Duke Incident

Griffin’s response brought additional attention to an incident that otherwise might have remained a brief moment from Saturday’s rivalry matchup.

The former Heisman Trophy winner did not offer a lengthy explanation or attempt to interpret Robinson’s intentions. Instead, Griffin delivered a straightforward message about the standard of conduct he expects from players.

And while criticism of Robinson’s reaction is understandable, it is also important to recognize that a few seconds of video cannot tell the entire story. Football players are taught to protect their teammates, and emotions can run especially high when injuries occur. However, there is a difference between showing concern and preventing trained professionals from doing their jobs.

For Duke head coach Manny Diaz, the situation presents an opportunity to reinforce those expectations within his program. The Blue Devils already had a frustrating afternoon after surrendering a late lead against their biggest rival. North Carolina scored the winning touchdown in the final two minutes to escape with a four-point victory.

Now, an incident unrelated to the final score has become another talking point surrounding Duke football. Robinson’s reaction does not need to define his character or career, but it should serve as a reminder that composure matters just as much when the whistle blows as it does during the play.