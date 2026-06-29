East Carolina Sends Message to Chris Johnson After ALS Diagnosis

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ome tragic news struck the football world on Monday morning when it was revealed during an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America” that legendary running back Chris Johnson has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as “Lou Gehrig’s disease,” at age 39.

The progressive neurological disorder has already affected his speech, something that was evident during his interview with Michael Strahan.

“There’s no history of ALS in my family,” Johnson, now 40, shared. “My doctors believe my case is what’s called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen.”

Johnson also made it clear that despite the shock of the diagnosis, he has chosen to continue fighting.

“Honestly, I don’t know if you ever fully process it,” Johnson said. “At first, you’re in shock. Then you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Former NFL running back Chris Johnson reveals his ALS diagnosis at 39. pic.twitter.com/5Pb8YAQ5x0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2026

Johnson Receives Message From Alma Mater East Carolina

Johnson was a four-year starter at East Carolina and totaled over 3,000 yards and 42 touchdowns during his college career. He was later selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Following the news on Monday, an outpouring of support came in for Johnson, and his alma mater delivered a heartfelt message.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Chris Johnson’s diagnosis,” ECU Athletics posted. “Chris is one of the greatest players in the history of East Carolina University and someone who has inspired Pirate Nation through his determination, work ethic, and perseverance throughout his life. While this diagnosis presents an unimaginable challenge, anyone who knows Chris understands the strength, courage, and competitive spirit he possesses. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, his wife Brittany, their children, and the entire Johnson family. The ECU community stands firmly behind him and will support him throughout this fight.”

All of Pirate Nation is behind you 💜 @ChrisJohnson28 pic.twitter.com/fo3CliYTlW — East Carolina Pirates (@ECUAthletics) June 29, 2026

His 10-year NFL Career

Johnson spent the first six years of his career with the Tennessee Titans, where he made three Pro Bowls and was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2009 after rushing for over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2014, he spent one season with the New York Jets before finishing his career with three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He retired following the 2017 season.

He ended his NFL career with 2,163 carries for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns.