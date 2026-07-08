Analyst Warns SEC Teams What’s Next From Florida After 4-Star’s Commitment

The Florida Gators hired Jon Sumrall away from Tulane with the vision of dominating nationally again. Sumrall immediately is winning over “The Swamp” with his recruiting prowess. Yet landing four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd Tuesday is firing off a new, unforeseen change in how Florida recruits.

Floyd boosted an already highly ranked recruiting class with his verbal commit over a livestream. The St. Louis, Missouri standout believed Gainesville “felt like home” in announcing his decision.

The lockdown cornerback does more than hand the Gators their 26th verbal pledge for the 2027 cycle. His commitment got one national analyst firing off a new warning to SEC teams on what’s to come following the Floyd commitment.

Florida Ready to Sweep up This Region

Greg Smith of On3/Rivals gained a new feeling involving the Sumrall-led Gators.

Florida rarely ventures as far west as the Missouri/Kansas borderline for recruiting. Floyd rises as a rare win there for the Gators. But Smith adds what could come next in the coming days and recruiting periods.

“I expect Florida to get more and more active in the region as we spin forward to future cycles,” Smith boldly wrote in his evaluation of Floyd’s move.

Turns out Sumrall and his coaching staff are already scouring that region for talent.

“Florida also already has several offers out in the 2028 class across Illinois, Ohio, Iowa and Michigan,” Smith said. “This is something to track closely as Sumrall and his staff look to rebuild the Gators into a dominant program again.”

Why Midwest Recruiting Blitz Becomes Important for Florida

So Florida leaves some fans bewildered about drifting away from the home state. Just to scour for talent outside of its home.

But Florida is showing smarts here through this tactic: Creating a new, national outreach.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback Floyd now presents a rare STL following for Florida. He even chooses the Gators over an in-state SEC opportunity from Missouri. The same Tigers team that has gone 29-10 the last three seasons, while Florida is 17-20 in that span.

Sumrall additionally is showing he’s unafraid to venture out into Big Ten country either. The aforementioned Midwest states of Illinois to Michigan all come with heavy representation for the rival conference of the SEC. The former Tulane head coach likely wants to send the message that he’ll fight the Big Ten with Big Ten talent mixed with southern prospects.

Florida’s already hit Illinois the hardest for the 2028 cycle by offering five prospects according to 247Sports. They’ve even hit the Buckeye State hard in offering four Ohio prospects, including four-stars Lorenzo McCullen Jr. (wide receiver) and Geo McKnight (safety).

Is Florida Still Prioritizing Local Talent?

Many Gator fans wondered how Sumrall would approach backyard prospects. After all, the Sunshine State is annually one of the top football hotbeds for recruiting talent.

This regime indeed is aggressively courting in-state kids, by dishing out a reported 62 offers for ’28 per 247Sports. Meanwhile, Sumrall and his staff offered as many as 72 different 2027 talents. Eight of whom are already committed.

Four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl leads the Sunshine State crew coming to Gainesville. But now Floyd rises as the highest ranked skill defender committed to this class. And more than likely not the last from the Midwest who’ll choose the Gators.