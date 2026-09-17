DJ Lagway on Ankle Injury, Why He Transferred to Baylor Bears From Florida Gators

DJ Lagway is one of the most notable names in college football.

The third-year quarterback was the top-ranked passer coming out of high school in 2024, leading to a notable commitment to the Florida Gators. Lagway started out hot during his freshman year, going 6-1 and a bowl win during his freshman season.

While the former Gatorade Football Player of the Year started out his college career to tremendous success, his sophomore season was the exact opposite. Lagway went through his share of ups and downs, going 4-8 while head coach Billy Napier was fired midway through the season.

The 21-year-old made the decision to transfer to the Baylor Bears, becoming the highest-ever recruit to play for the football program. Lagway also made a tremendous debut for Baylor in the season-opening 17-16 loss to Auburn, throwing for 333 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“I would say right away when I came up on a visit, I met with you know Offensive Coordinator (Jake) Spavital, Head Coach (Dave) Aranda, and just their vision of the program and like just how Coach Spavital’s offense works,” said Lagway in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “I can see myself fitting perfectly in it. Just the way he spreads the ball around, air raid system, goes for a lot of yards. I’m excited just to showcase my abilities and to showcase my talent in this offense.”

DJ Lagway Shows Potential In First Game in Baylor Offense

Jake Spavital has a renowned offense. During his second season as the offensive coordinator last year, Baylor ranked fourth in passing offense and 18th in total offense.

Lagway has appeared in just one game under Spavital’s offense, but he’s already proven he can be extremely productive. His 333 passing yards in the season opener was the second-highest of his collegiate career.

“Definitely had some things that we wanted to clean up as a whole,” said Lagway of the season opener. “Coming off from Week 1, but definitely kind of seeing it all kind of come together and being able to push the ball downfield and be able to make elite catches and make some throws. So I’m definitely excited. You know where our offense is headed. We got a lot of great time player, great you know great playmakers, and I feel like I’m excited to get this thing rolling.”

Lagway has been dealing with an ankle injury, which caused him to miss Baylor’s last game and has cast him doubtful for this week’s game against Louisiana Tech. Despite the injury prognosis, the 6-foot-3 quarterback said his ankle is feeling “good.”

Baylor are heavy favorites at -19.5 points over Louisiana Tech. Lagway will likely heal his ankle as he gets ready for a matchup against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes the following week.

DJ Lagway Partners With Venmo For ‘Money Moves’ Campaign

During the 2026 college football season, Lagway is partnering with Venmo for their “Money Moves” campaign. The campaign celebrates NIL athletes and how student athletes are using their NIL earnings in meaningful ways, including giving back to the communities that support them.

“The earnings that I’ve made from this deal, kind of just goes back to supporting my family, and being able to help the community around me and be able to do pretty cool things and be able to give back to people,” said Lagway. “I feel like that’s pretty cool that’s what Venmo is doing. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Lagway detailed that he has used Venmo often to send money to teammates.

“This is the way I split checks with teammates and just be able to pay my trainers that are back home,” said Lagway. “I’ve been using it for a while now, so it’s been great. This Venmo (partnership) just fits. really good in my day to day life.”