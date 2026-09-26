Florida Gators Get Encouraging Bailey Stockton Injury Update After Scary Hit

The Florida Gators received an encouraging injury update Saturday after wide receiver Bailey Stockton suffered a frightening helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter against No. 4 Ole Miss. Rebels safety Joenel Aguero delivered the hit, leaving Stockton needing assistance from Florida’s medical staff. However, ABC sideline reporter Katie George subsequently provided some promising news about the receiver’s condition.

Stockton was helped into Florida’s injury tent following the collision, creating concern about his availability for the remainder of the SEC showdown. The situation became particularly unusual because another Gators receiver, Vernell Brown III, was already inside the tent. According to George, Florida’s medical staff needed to make room for Stockton before conducting its assessments.

“Yeah, after taking that hit to the helmet, Bailey Stockton was helped to the injury tent. They actually had to kick Vernell Brown III out of the tent to make room for him,” George reported. “They did a couple assessments. Stockton came out of the tent, asked for his helmet, did a couple runs up and down the sidelines. Very good news for Stockton after what was a very scary hit.”

Florida Receives Promising Bailey Stockton Injury Update

Stockton’s ability to leave the medical tent and begin running along the sideline provided an encouraging development after the collision. His request for his helmet also suggested he was eager to return to action, although his willingness to play does not establish whether he had received medical clearance. Florida had not announced a confirmed diagnosis or official return designation at the time of George’s report.

The injury scare comes during an important afternoon for head coach Jon Sumrall and the No. 21 Gators, who entered Saturday’s matchup undefeated. Florida has already been managing injuries at wide receiver, with Eric Singleton Jr. listed as questionable entering the game because of an ankle issue. Losing another offensive contributor would introduce an additional challenge against one of the nation’s highest-ranked teams.

Stockton entered the season looking to establish himself in Florida’s offense after transferring to Gainesville. His development has attracted attention within the program, making his health another storyline worth monitoring as the Gators navigate their SEC schedule.

For now, the immediate development is encouraging, but Florida’s medical staff will ultimately determine Stockton’s availability. The receiver’s movement along the sideline was welcome news after a frightening collision, and any official update on his playing status will provide greater clarity.

Dr. Ribu Thomas chimed in, adding his expertise to the scary hit.

“Path A: a lower back contusion or muscle strain,” Dr. Thomas said. “Sore for several days, and he’s back once he can sprint, jump and take contact without guarding. Path B: imaging shows something structural, or head symptoms show up, and he’s out for a stretch. Takeaway: when a receiver gets folded in midair, how it looks is the scary part. What imaging and the next 24 hours show is what decides it.”