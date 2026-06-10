Paul Finebaum Names Must-Win Game Jon Sumrall for Playoff Contention

It is Jon Sumrall’s first season in the Swamp, and Florida’s head coach is already generating unexpected College Football Playoff expectations.

More than just stabilizing the program left in disarray after the Billy Napier era, Sumrall has completely overhauled the culture and roster in Gainesville and ignited an absolute heater on the recruiting trail.

So much so that even Paul Finebaum, who had his reservations about Sumrall back in December 2025, now feels confident about him having a shot at Playoff contention, given they navigate their early schedule well.

One Must-Win for Jon Sumrall to be a Fringe Team

“I felt okay about them, because I like Sumrall, and I like some of the components that he has brought to the table, but there seemed to be some real momentum now,” Finebaum told McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.

While Sumrall’s revamped roster is turning heads this offseason, the Gators’ ultra-brutal autumn schedule leaves zero margin for error. Finebaum believes there is one game in particular that might decide whether the Gators are truly ready for competing for a Playoff berth in Sumrall’s first year.

“The only problem with Florida is when you — and this is an old story here — when you look at their schedule, how can they win enough games to be at the bottom fringe of the playoffs, and they need to do it early. Probably Auburn — I think it’s the third week of the year — is probably a game that they’re going to have to win if they’re going to get in contention,” he added.

“So, just in talking to and seeing some raw, and especially talking to Scott Stricklin, it was just how quickly and how different that infrastructure feels and seems, as opposed to what it was under four years of Billy Napier,” Finebaum concludes.

Why Jon Sumrall Can Actually Win

One part of the widespread belief that Sumrall is leading the Gators to be a fringe team is, of course, the Gators boasting the No. 3 recruiting class, per the 247Sports composite. But that’s not the main reason.

Before taking over the Gators, Sumrall had a 42-11 overall record and reached the conference championship game in all four of his seasons as an FBS head coach: two at Troy and two at Tulane. He led Tulane and Troy to consecutive 10+ win seasons, even coaching the Green Wave to an AAC conference title and a first-round appearance in the College Football Playoff. So, Playoff experience right off the bat.

Plus, the confidence in the new Gators head coach also stems from the staff he has hired. AD Scott Stricklin notes that to be “critically important” in winning.

“He’s obviously got great energy and kind of a can-do-it confidence that rubs off on people. So, that’s No. 1,” Stricklin said per Florida Gators insider.

“And I think he’s hired a really good staff. Probably as good a staff as we’ve had since, maybe since I’ve been here at UF, from a football standpoint. That’s critically important.”

Heavyweights like Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and the one that Finebaum circled, Auburn, all being on Florida’s schedule, will test how well Sumrall can translate his instant coaching wins record at FBS into the SEC.