Former Florida State Quarterback Doesn’t Mince Words on Mike Norvell’s Future

Last week, the Big 12 held its college football media days, and this week, it’s the ACC’s turn in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Wednesday, some of the schools met with the media. Those schools were Miami, Florida State, North Carolina State, Stanford, and Virginia.

When it comes to some of those programs, some of the coaches could be considered on the hot seat going into the 2026 campaign. One of those coaches is Mike Norvell at Florida State. There was some thought that he might have been fired before the 2025 season ended. However, he was retained for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, a former Seminoles quarterback, Danny Kanell, didn’t mince words about Norvell’s future in Northern Florida.

Former Florida State Quarterback Danny Kanell Puts Mike Norvell on Notice

Let’s be honest, Norvell still has a job because of his buyout. If he were fired before the 2026 season, he would have been owed $51 million. He was brought back largely because of the number. If he’s fired after this season, he’s owed $45.6 million from FSU. However, Kanell laid out what needs to happen for Norvell to remain in Tallahassee on CBS Sports HQ.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure whatsoever on Mike Norvell, because I think he knows exactly what he has to do,” Kanell said. “If they don’t get to eight wins he’s fired.”

Since the Seminoles went 13-0, which included winning the ACC Championship Game in 2023, and got left out of the four-team College Football Playoff at the time, things have gone downhill quickly. They went 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025, which included a road loss at Stanford.

“I think we’re coming out with a list today; there have been lists all offseason about who’s hot, who’s on the hottest hot seat,” added Kanell. “Mike Norvell is everybody’s hottest seat. Like everyone out there looks at Florida State and says if he doesn’t get better, if they don’t improve, he’s done. From that standpoint, you know exactly what you have to do.”

Florida State Faces Tough 2026 Schedule

If Norvell needs to get to eight wins to save his job, it’s going to be a difficult path to get there. After opening with New Mexico State in Week 0, they host SMU on Labor Day Weekend. After a bye week, they travel to Alabama before hosting Central Arkansas.

The rest of their ACC schedule is home games against Virginia, Clemson, and North Carolina State, with road games at Louisville, Miami, Boston College, and Pittsburgh. They close out the season hosting Florida. Tough to find eight wins in there. Norvell is excited about the upcoming season

“It’s a team that’s hungry with the work, but also how they’ve continued to gel together,” said Norvell. “It is a talented group. It’s one that’s got a great mix of guys that have been here through the journey. I think every position has some key contributors that’ve been here for multiple years, that’ve come through the high school ranks that have had a chance to grow and develop through highs and lows.”

The writing is on the wall for Norvell. As is the pressure. It’s about winning football games once the season begins and winning a lot of them.