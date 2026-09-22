Florida State Legend Enduring Tough 1st Half vs. Rams After Jaxson Dart Injury

Former Florida State star Jameis Winston waited until Week 2 for his first regular-season snaps of 2026.

They came in circumstances the New York Giants never wanted to encounter.

Jaxson Dart left the Giants‘ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Los Angeles Rams after taking hits from Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart on New York’s opening possession.

Dart grabbed his left knee, visited the medical tent and walked to the locker room before the Giants listed him as questionable.

That sent Winston into a game for the first time this season and gave Florida State fans another NFL glimpse of a decorated Seminoles quarterback.

The opportunity quickly turned costly. Winston completed only 1 of 6 passes for 1 yard over his first two possessions, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

His next series ended when Trent McDuffie intercepted a deep throw near the goal line.

It marked McDuffie’s first interception since joining Los Angeles (and coincidentally, Winston threw the first interception of McDuffie’s NFL career in December 2024).

Winston’s Aggression Leads to Costly Turnover

Winston’s most revealing attempt arrived after he shook free from pressure. Hughes reported that tight end Isaiah Likely had broken open over the middle, giving Winston a chance to collect an easier completion and extend the drive.

The veteran instead looked downfield for rookie Malachi Fields. The pass fell incomplete despite a diving attempt from Fields, per Hughes.

That decision foreshadowed the turnover. Winston again attacked deep on third-and-8 from the Rams’ 40-yard line, lofting the ball toward the end zone. Trent McDuffie tracked it, made the interception and returned possession to Los Angeles. The Rams’ official account celebrated his first pick with the franchise.

It was a known flash of Winston’s aggressive style of play.

The 32-year-old has never been shy about testing coverage or hunting for a larger play, an approach that has produced 156 career touchdown passes and 113 interceptions.

Ian O’Connor argued that New York’s situation could have been considerably worse, calling Winston one of the NFL’s better backups.

Winston Is an Accomplished Insurance Policy

Winston blossomed in college, leading the Seminoles to a 14-0 record and the 2013 national championship and becoming the youngest Heisman Trophy winner at the time. He threw 40 touchdown passes and set a national freshman record with 4,057 passing yards that season, according to Florida State.

His two-year college career ended with a 26-1 record, 7,964 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers then made him the first overall selection in the 2015 NFL draft — the highest any Seminoles player has been chosen.

More than a decade later, Winston has settled into a different role.

The Giants reinforced their belief in him earlier in September with a two-year, $13 million extension that runs through 2028. He played three games for New York in 2025, throwing for 567 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while starting twice.

Monday’s abrupt call is a reminder of why the Giants kept him. Winston owns 89 NFL starts, a 5,000-yard season and enough confidence to enter cold against a talented defense.

For Florida State supporters, it brought a classic sight back to prime time.