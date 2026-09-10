Florida State Coach Mike Norvell Throws QB Ashton Daniels Under the Bus Over SMU Loss

Going into the season, there might be no college football coach whose seat is hotter than Mike Norvell’s at Florida State. Some think it might not take too long for the school to come up with the money to finally move on from him.

It was somewhat surprising that he survived after last season’s dreadful 4-8 season. That was on the heels of a 2-10 season in 2024, less than a year after getting snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite being 13-0 and ACC champs. They lost quarterback Jordan Travis to an injury late in the season.

After beating New Mexico State, 34-17, in Week 0, Florida State hosted SMU on Monday night in their ACC opener. They ended up losing, 27-24, but had a chance to win the game. Three days after the loss, Norvell didn’t mince words about the play of his quarterback, Ashton Daniels.

Florida State Coach Mike Norvell Throws QB Ashton Daniels Under the Bus

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Norvell discussed the three-point loss to the Mustangs. When it came to Daniels, he threw the Auburn transfer under the bus. According to Noles247’s reporter John Evans, Daniels should have pulled the ball on the first play on a potential game-winning drive against No. 19 SMU, instead the drive ended with a sack and FSU was forced to give the ball back to the Mustangs, who went on to kick the game-winning field on the ensuing drive.

Given how hot Norvell’s seat is, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he would throw the veteran quarterback under the bus. He has survived two down seasons by Florida State standards, but will unlikely survive a third.

There is a huge difference for Norvell if the Seminoles had pulled out Monday night’s game. Being 2-0 during their first bye week of the season would have a different feeling than 1-1 does. Especially with a trip to Alabama next weekend next on FSU’s schedule.

Daniels was 12-for-23 against SMU for 125 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 71 more yards and a touchdown, but in the end, it wasn’t enough, thanks to a game-winning drive from SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings. What didn’t help Florida State was they failed to convert on their first 10 third-down opportunities. That won’t win many football games. If that continues to happen, don’t be surprised to see the school find the $51 million to buyout Norvell and move on.

Mike Norvell’s Future Could Be Decided Soon at Florida State

Throwing Daniels under the bus feels like a last-ditch effort for Norvell to wipe his hands clean of the SMU loss. It might be too late for that.

After a trip to No. 12 Alabama on Sept. 19, Florida will host Central Arkansas on Sept. 26 and No. 25 Virginia on Oct. 3. Six days later on Oct. 9, the Seminoles head to No. 24 Louisville and then host No. 7 Miami on Oct. 17. The following week, Florida State has their second bye, which would open the door for a move on Norvell if things don’t go well.

The backend of the schedule offers some relief for FSU. Clemson, Boston College. Pittsburgh, North Carolina State and Florida are on the docket after the second bye. By then, it could be too late. To think, the power outage before the SMU is the least of Norvell’s worries right now.