What is Mike Norvell’s Buyout? What it Would Cost Florida State to Fire Coach

Mike Norvell’s seventh season at Florida State is underway, and his seat is blazing hot.

He was a hot commodity in the 2020 offseason after leading Memphis to a 12-2 season and a Cotton Bowl appearance, leading to him signing a six-year deal with the Seminoles.

After an improved 5-7 season in 2021, Norvell inked a one-year extension through 2026. In 2022, he completely turned around the program, leading the Seminoles to a 10-3 season and a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

It was all the incentive Florida State needed to extend him again. FSU extended him through 2029 in February 2023, allowing Norvell to make an average $8.05 million a year.

It looked like the right decision and that the Seminoles made a home-run hire. In 2023, they went 13-0 in the regular season, winning the ACC Championship and famously missing the College Football Playoff due to Jordan Travis‘ injury.

Florida State wanted to secure him even longer, extending once again through 2031. Now, Norvell is 8-17 in his last three seasons, and this 2026 Seminoles team didn’t look the part in their opener against New Mexico State.

Norvell Buyout Details

“Norvell’s buyout is in the $45 million range (subject to offset),” The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote on August 28.

In terms of Florida State’s standards, Feldman described the $45 million number as “hefty.” It’s likely why they haven’t fired him yet.

“Even getting to 8-4, I’m told, might not be enough to convince folks there he should get more time, if there are some bad losses factored into that record,” Feldman wrote.

The schedule isn’t doing Norvell any favors. Florida State has to face No. 19 SMU, Virginia, Clemson and Florida at home, with No. 7 Miami, No. 13 Alabama, No. 24 Louisville and Pitt on the road.

The longer Norvell stays with the program, the more the $45 million number drops. If the Seminoles continue to struggle, all eyes will be on the athletic department as they decide whether to wait and save money or rip the Band-Aid and start anew.

It All Starts Tonight Against SMU

After a rough start against New Mexico State, all focus is on No. 19 SMU. The Seminoles get them at home. The Mustangs were a force in the ACC last season, ending the season 9-4, 6-2 in conference, and they return their star quarterback, Kevin Jennings.

One thing Kevin Jennings struggles with is keeping the ball, so if that Florida State defense can step up and the offense looks much cleaner, they have a shot. Heck, Vegas only has them as 2.5-point underdogs.

The Seminoles will need a much better performance from Ashton Daniels, who was just 17/27 for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception last week. If he can get going, alongside an always dangerous Ousmane Kromah, there’s no reason Norvell can’t start the season 2-0.