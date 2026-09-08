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Why Tre Wisner Isn’t Playing For Florida State After $650K Texas Transfer

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Tre Wisner runs in 2025 for the Texas Longhorns.
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STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 25: Quintrevion Wisner #5 of the Texas Longhorns carries the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Tre Wisner thought he was coming to Florida State to help revive the Seminoles’ once-proud football program.

Instead, Wisner can’t get off the sideline.

He didn’t play a single snap in Monday night’s loss to SMU, and his reportedly rumored $650,000 transfer price is looking worse and worse.

This isn’t even to say that it’s Wisner’s fault. But it’s a really tough spot to be in at the moment for the former Texas Longhorns back.

Why Isn’t Tre Wisner Playing?

It’s hard to know for sure why Wisner is being kept on the sideline, but it is clear that on a roster that doesn’t have all-around talent, the running back room is in good hands.

The likes of Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. can really get the job done in the backfield.

Wisner likely didn’t plan on losing out on his workload entirely to those guys, though.

Two seasons ago at Texas, Wisner ran 226 times for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, he missed time with injury but still had 131 carries for 597 yards and three TDs.

He ran four times for 34 yards in FSU’s opener, then didn’t play against SMU.

Transfer Era’s Tough Side

With so many moving parts every single offseason, this transfer-heavy era of college football is bound to leave some guys on the outside looking in.

Even if a situation seems like a pretty sure thing for a given player, it’s hard to guarantee what other guys are going to do. Who is staying? Who else is coming?

Wisner may have had a better situation at Texas. There may have been better landing spots than Florida State. With so many moving parts, it can be hard to know until after the fact, when it might be too late.

This isn’t to say Wisner can’t break out this season for Florida State as the weeks go on.

But as far as a start, this is tough.

Would this have happened in a prior era of college football? Maybe not. But this is the world the sport is in now, and Wisner appears to be on an unfortunate downturn because of it.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Tre Wisner Isn’t Playing For Florida State After $650K Texas Transfer

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