Why Tre Wisner Isn’t Playing For Florida State After $650K Texas Transfer

Tre Wisner thought he was coming to Florida State to help revive the Seminoles’ once-proud football program.

Instead, Wisner can’t get off the sideline.

He didn’t play a single snap in Monday night’s loss to SMU, and his reportedly rumored $650,000 transfer price is looking worse and worse.

Texas RB transfer Tre Wisner played 0 snaps for FSU against SMU tonight. He wasn’t listed on the injury report. The other FSU backs combined for 32 touches. His NIL deal is $650K, one of the largest for an RB nationally. Surely that money could’ve been spent elsewhere… pic.twitter.com/tvKejcmEEb — Clay Fink (@clay_fink) September 8, 2026

This isn’t even to say that it’s Wisner’s fault. But it’s a really tough spot to be in at the moment for the former Texas Longhorns back.

Why Isn’t Tre Wisner Playing?

It’s hard to know for sure why Wisner is being kept on the sideline, but it is clear that on a roster that doesn’t have all-around talent, the running back room is in good hands.

The likes of Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. can really get the job done in the backfield.

Wisner likely didn’t plan on losing out on his workload entirely to those guys, though.

Tre Wisner really gets no clock at FSU 🤯 — 40AcresLandLord (@40AcresLandLord) September 8, 2026

Two seasons ago at Texas, Wisner ran 226 times for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, he missed time with injury but still had 131 carries for 597 yards and three TDs.

He ran four times for 34 yards in FSU’s opener, then didn’t play against SMU.

Transfer Era’s Tough Side

With so many moving parts every single offseason, this transfer-heavy era of college football is bound to leave some guys on the outside looking in.

Even if a situation seems like a pretty sure thing for a given player, it’s hard to guarantee what other guys are going to do. Who is staying? Who else is coming?

Wisner may have had a better situation at Texas. There may have been better landing spots than Florida State. With so many moving parts, it can be hard to know until after the fact, when it might be too late.

This isn’t to say Wisner can’t break out this season for Florida State as the weeks go on.

But as far as a start, this is tough.

Roydell Williams did this exact same thing when he transferred in to FSU. Williams wasn’t happy at Bama having the share RB touches and wanted a bigger share of the workload so he left just to end up at FSU where he got less touches than he would’ve at Alabama. Now Tre Wisner… https://t.co/2XMe1igEjk — Todd Jentink (@TAJJRoneandonly) September 8, 2026

Would this have happened in a prior era of college football? Maybe not. But this is the world the sport is in now, and Wisner appears to be on an unfortunate downturn because of it.