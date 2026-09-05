Former TCU Starting Center Makes Decision About Immediate Plans

For the latest notable player to pursue a return to college football after failing to make an NFL roster, former TCU center Coltin Deery has entered the transfer portal.

As first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Deery will now look to find a new college program to play one extra season. Though Deery never signed an NFL contract, he did participate in the New York Giants‘ rookie mini camp in May.

“Former TCU standout center Coltin Deery has entered the transfer portal, [Chris Hummer] and I have learned. Was a three-year starter at TCU. Participated in an NFL rookie minicamp with the New York Giants,” Zenitz wrote as his report on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night.

Coltin Deery Made His Name as a 3-Year Starter at TCU

A three-year starter in the Big 12 for the Horned Frogs, Deery began his college career in the Big Ten at Maryland, making two starts as a freshman center. He then transferred to TCU and transitioned to playing guard throughout the majority of the 2024 season. However, Deery did start at center for the Horned Frogs in the bowl game to cap off that season.

Then in 2025, Deery became the full-time center and started in 12 games for a TCU team that finished the campaign at 9-4 with a win in the Alamo Bowl over USC and just crawling into the final Associated Press poll at No. 25.

Thomas Realized He Has More Value Back in College Football

Thomas’ versatility is what earned him an invite to the Giants’ camp and had some NFL reporters believing he had an outside shot at least being a member of the team’s practice squad. But has been the trend, Deery realized he may have more value to college programs and he can also make more money by signing a new NIL deal instead of just sitting on a practice squad.