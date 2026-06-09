Georgia AD Josh Brooks Sends Harsh Message To Texas Tech After Brendan Sorsby Ruling

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks isn’t happy with Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby being granted an injunction after the signal-caller admitted to betting on several college football games while he was at Indiana.

Brooks has forbidden all Georgia teams from scheduling contests against Texas Tech in any future non-conference matchups that might otherwise have taken place. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Max Olson originally broke the news. The network also secured a memo that Brooks sent out to his athletic department staff.

Here’s how it read:

“Please review your sport’s current schedules and future scheduling plans,” Brooks wrote per ESPN. “If you have contests currently scheduled against Texas Tech, or are actively engaged in scheduling discussions with Texas Tech, please notify your sports administrator as soon as possible so we can evaluate the situation and determine next steps.

“Effective immediately, no new contests should be scheduled against Texas Tech without prior approval from the athletic department.”

Brooks released his own public statement on X, not specifically referring to Texas Tech but strongly implying a reference.

“True integrity means holding your program accountable when things go wrong, not buying custom legislation or running to a local courtroom to bypass the rules,” Brooks wrote.

https://x.com/Brooks_UGA/status/2064143575512699207?s=20

Many supported his comments, while others attacked Brooks and UGA over the number of player arrests Georgia has had, with most specifically citing reckless driving and DUI arrests. The team has had eight players arrested over the past one-year period.

Josh Brooks Goes On The Record With a Further Statement

The aforementioned is not all Brooks had to say, though. In an interview with Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Brooks sent a much stronger additional message.

“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” Brooks said. “This is not about Texas Tech. It’s about protecting our own locker room. We cannot in good conscience put our student-athletes on a field where the competitive integrity of the contest is compromised and overridden… if a state court wants to dictate eligibility rules, they can play themselves.”

Texas Tech Booster Issues Nasty Response To Josh Brooks’ Decision

It did not take long before Cody Campbell, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of Regents for the Red Raiders, issued his own response to Brooks’s harsh words and call to action. “@grok, how many @GeorgiaFootball players have been arrested in the last year?”

He quoted an article from SI.com in the post, making it clear exactly what those comments were about (though it does not take a genius to figure it out anyway).

Many stood in support, criticizing how “exploits college athletics more than anyone,” and that they thought Brooks was throwing stones from a glass house because of it. Others said they viewed Campbell as a figure who lacked any credibility and that he was just “crashing out” on social media upon reading the news.

Regardless of where one stands, though, Texas Tech got its way here, and Sorsby has immediate eligibility. But whether other programs follow suit with Brooks will be a major thing to watch, and could cause yet another big shift in college sports.