Georgia Bulldogs Announce Nate Frazier Injury Update After Arkansas Onslaught

The Georgia Bulldogs are the second-ranked team in the nation after a 3-0 start.

They have yet to play in a close game this season, and Georgia opened its Southeastern Conference play this past Saturday with a 45-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, which was an expected win.

During the Arkansas onslaught, Georgia’s top running back Nate Frazier appeared to have tweaked something, and he had to exit the game.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a home game against the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday in what is the Dawgs’ first real test.

Will Nate Frazier Play Against Oklahoma?

During his normal Monday presser, Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart noted that Nate Frazier is good, and he should be good to go for this Saturday’s game against the Sooners.

Frazier exited the Dawgs’ Saturday win with 75 rushing yards and a touchdown.

He’s off to a very fast start for UGA this season, as Frazier has rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns thus far.

Sara Tidwell of the Athens Banner-Herald wrote (about other UGA football injuries):

“On top of that, freshman defensive back Tyriq Green and sophomore outside linebacker Chase Linton are both dealing with leg injuries and junior offensive guard Marcus Harrison is dealing with an undisclosed injury.”

Receiver Isiah Canion also suffered an injury during the Arkansas game, and his status for Georgia’s upcoming game is less certain, but per usual, head coach Kirby Smart was very vague on all of the injuries.