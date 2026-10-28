Georgia Predicted to Land Arch Manning From Texas in Latest SEC Coach’s Claim

The Georgia Bulldogs have entered another conversation about Arch Manning’s future, this time through a prediction David Pollack attributed to an unnamed SEC coach. Pollack expressed confidence that Manning would leave Texas after the season. He then shared the coach’s belief that Georgia could become the quarterback’s next destination.

For Bulldogs fans, the possibility creates an obvious reason to pay attention. A quarterback change involving Manning would attract national interest regardless of the destination. Connecting him to Athens adds a different dimension for supporters wondering what Georgia’s future offense could look like.

However, the distinction between a prediction and a decision matters here. Pollack’s comments do not establish that Manning has chosen to transfer or that Georgia has secured his commitment. The destination claim comes through Pollack’s account of a private conversation.

David Pollack Predicts Arch Manning Will Leave Texas

“Arch will not be at Texas next year,” Pollack said. “This is something I heard from another SEC coach, and I believe 100% is going to happen.”

Pollack’s confidence concerned Manning leaving Austin. His explanation suggested that he expects the quarterback to continue playing college football rather than immediately move to the professional level. That creates the opening for speculation about another program.

“I think he is playing college, but not at Texas next year,” Pollack said. “It makes a lot of sense for both to go their own ways.”

That remains Pollack’s assessment of the situation. It should not be confused with an announcement from Manning or Texas. Believing a separation would make sense does not establish that either side has decided to pursue one.

Unnamed SEC Coach Connects Manning to Georgia

Pollack then introduced the detail most relevant to Bulldogs supporters. According to his account, the same coach identified Georgia as a potential destination. Pollack declined to identify that coach.

“That same coach that told me that actually said, ‘I think he will go to Georgia,’” Pollack said.

The wording leaves room between expectation and certainty. An unnamed coach predicting Georgia does not establish contact with Kirby Smart, an offer or an agreement. None of those developments can be inferred from the quote alone.

Still, the Georgia connection gives this discussion a specific destination rather than a vague suggestion that Manning could leave. Bulldogs fans now have a prediction to follow. Whether it develops into an actual opportunity requires more than confidence from an unidentified source or further speculation about his future.