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Georgia Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart Reveals New Xzavier McLeod Details Amid Retirement

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ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Xzavier McLeod #94 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after winning a game against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs football program will not be defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod for the 2026 football season, as he’s decided to retire from the game of football.

It’s a fairly big hit to the Bulldogs’ defensive line depth, as McLeod was expected to be featured on Georgia’s defense this season.

On Wednesday, Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart added some notable details about Xzavier McLeod’s retirement.

Kirby Smart Reveals More Xzavier McLeod Details

2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 06: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on prior to the 2025 SEC Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Georgie Bulldogs will begin their 2026 schedule against Tennessee State this weekend (in Athens, GA).

Kirby Smart had this to say about Xzavier McLeod’s departure from the team:

“Xzavier hasn’t been with us since the second practice, so all the news with Xzavier, everybody’s acting like it’s something newly released or something,” Smart said. “I think he practiced once or twice before he decided to give it up and just didn’t want to play football anymore. Certainly respect that.”

So, it sounds like the media is just now getting their hands on this information, but McLeod has stepped away from football for a while now.

McLeod made the following IG post about hi retirement.

The post has the caption:

“Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.”

The comment section of the post is a plethora of UGA players/accounts praising McLeod for his tenure with the Georgia Bulldogs football program.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Georgia Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart Reveals New Xzavier McLeod Details Amid Retirement

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