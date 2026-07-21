Georgia Bulldogs Reporter Takes Shot at Tennessee Volunteers at SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days are officially in full swing in Tampa, Florida.

On Tuesday, it was the Georgia Bulldogs’ turn to enter the limelight, as Kirby Smart took the podium to address the media, and player reps of the university included Gunner Stockton, Drew Bobo, and Raylen Wilson.

When the media was able to ask coach Smart questions, one in particular regarded the fact that the Tennessee Volunteers are not on the Bulldogs’ schedule, which has garnered a lot of buzz across social media.

More CFB on Heavy: Kirby Smart Reveals True Feelings on Gunner Stockton at SEC Media Days

Georgia Football Reporter Takes Shot at Tennessee Volunteers with Question to Kirby Smart

Full transparency, this is me who asked this question, and all the content in this story regards the following question:

“Looking at that schedule there on your right, looks like there is no Tennessee, which I’m sure is extremely bizarre for you. What’s are you thoughts on not playing them? Does that feel like it’s one less win being taken away off the schedule?”

Here is Kirby Smart’s response:

“Yeah, you said that, not me. It’s a tough place to play and tough team to play. I got a lot of respect for Josh and their staff. I mean, they’re a tough prep. They’re really hard to prepare for. I’m glad other teams get an opportunity to do that, and then we get some new teams to play. Very unique scheduling. Looking forward to the new format and the matchups that are created through the new format.”

Since the question was asked, it’s been going viral across social media; here are some of the reactions:

For all the Georgia fans out there, they all know that playing Tennessee the past nine years has been a treat, and no lies were told; it’s always been a free win on the schedule.

However, for the first time in SEVERAL years, Georgia and Tennessee will not square off this season, which is extremely bizarre.

Georgia Bulldogs’ 2026 Schedule

Per GeorgiaDogs.com, here is a full breakdown of the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 schedule, which begins in early September:

“Georgia opens the 2026 season with back-to-back home games against Tennessee State on Sept. 5 and Western Kentucky on Sept. 12 before traveling to Arkansas for its first road test. The Bulldogs begin SEC play in earnest with home contests against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt before a difficult stretch that includes road trips to Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Georgia also hosts Auburn and Missouri at Sanford Stadium, while its annual rivalry with Florida will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of renovations at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium. The regular season concludes with the traditional in-state rivalry against Georgia Tech in Athens. Kirby Smart’s team once again faces one of the nation’s toughest schedules, featuring multiple projected Top 25 opponents and several challenging road environments. The balance of marquee home games and high-profile SEC matchups will provide Georgia with ample opportunities to strengthen its résumé for another run at the expanded College Football Playoff.”