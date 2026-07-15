Georgia Bulldogs Reveal 3 Player Representatives for Upcoming SEC Media Days

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to put behind the sour taste of the 2025 season, as the 2026 season is just over a month away.

SEC Media Days, which marks the annual kickoff event of the Southeastern Conference season, is less than a week away, with media members all across the southeast (myself included) reporting to Tampa, Florida, to get the latest on their teams before the new season.

For the Georgia Bulldogs, along with head coach Kirby Smart, there will be three player representatives that the media will be able to speak with.

Georgia Bulldogs Reveal Player Reps for 2026 SEC Media Days

The three player reps for the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Media Days are: QB Gunner Stockton, OL Drew Bobo, and LB Raylen Wilson.

It’s three players that you expect to represent the University of Georgia at the upcoming event, and it will especially be interesting to hear from Gunner Stockton and Drew Bobo about how the offense is looking in 2026 thus far.

There’s a lot of pressure on Stockton heading into the 2026 season, as this is his second *full season* as the starter, and many are calling for him to be better through his progressions when the Bulldogs play top-tier opponents.

As for Drew Bobo, he is as good as it gets when it comes to anchoring the offensive line. And Raylen Wilson stands out as a top defender on the defensive side of the ball for Georgia.

More on Gunner Stockton

With Zachariah Branch no longer on the team due to being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons back in April, Stockton will have to rely on a new top playmaker within the Bulldogs’ receivers corps this Fall.

In 2025, Stockton completed 69% of his passes (269-386), and had 2,894 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions.

His legs are also a major factor in his game, as Stockton added 462 rushing yards last season and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Stay updated with all the latest news and team updates about SEC Media Days on Heavy on Georgia.com!