Georgia Infuriates Fans With $20 Charge To Watch Highlight Video

The Georgia Bulldogs didn’t break much of a sweat in their season-opening win over Tennessee State this weekend.

They hosted Tennessee State, and it went about how you’d expect — a 63-3 victory for the hosts, a win filled with highlight-reel plays from up and down the roster.

Just don’t expect to watch those official highlights from the Georgia athletic department for free.

If you want to see the Bulldogs do cool things in the footage taken by UGA, you’re going to have to pay.

Pay For What?

Georgia is hosting the full game highlights from their win over Tennessee State on Glory Glory Georgia (gloryglorygeorgia.com).

To actually view the highlights, fans don’t just have to create an account on the site. They also have to sign up for a subscription, of which the cheapest version costs $20 per month.

This is the post Georgia shared to promote the video, with just a teaser of the actual footage, and plenty of fans are upset in the replies:

🎥 Watch the full Victory Highlights on https://t.co/Fackoy85Rn and the Glory Glory app pic.twitter.com/zD6WEwYLag — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 7, 2026

It definitely has the potential to be a cool video, because the athletic department employees get opportunities to get camera shots than no one else does.

And in some ways, it fits with the modern themes of college football. Georgia is trying to figure out a way to bring in more revenue, and someone came up with this idea. It’s worth noting that Auburn already has a similar service.

Will it work? That’s a lot harder question to answer. Will anyone who already watched the game want to pay for such highlights? Maybe if they decide there’s more value to their subscription than just the video.

But it’s a hard sell for anyone who was scrolling their phone and thought they’d have a chance to watch such highlights, only to learn that it would cost them to view the full-length video.

Georgia-Tennessee State Highlights

For those who don’t want to pay, a few of the notable moments.

Nate Frazier began the game with two touchdown runs in the first five minutes, from 48 yards out and then 14 yards.

Then it was QB Gunner Stockton tossing three touchdown passes — Elyiss Williams for 17 yards, Talyn Taylor for 11 yards, Jaden Reddell for 14 yards.

Frazier began the second half by powering in from three yards out.

Then the backups got in on the fun.

Ryan Puglisi threw a 16-yard touchdown to Kaiden Prothro.

Ryan Montgomery threw a 54-yard TD to Jeremy Bell.

And the scoring was capped off when Jae Lamar ran it into paydirt from 11 yards out for the 63-3 final.

Not a bad day at the office — although not exactly a day that many fans will likely feel they need to pay to watch again.