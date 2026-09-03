Breaking: Ex-Georgia Football Player Arrested Days After Retirement Announcement

Just one day ago, the Georgia Bulldogs received the news that defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod had retired from the game of football and was no longer with the team.

Well, on Thursday, September 3, the news broke that McLeod had been arrested (and since released on bond) in Athens, GA.

@LM_Sports_Media wrote (on X.com) on 9/3:

“Former Georgia defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod has been arrested in Athens-Clarke County, just days after it was announced that he was no longer with the Bulldogs. McLeod was charged with criminal trespass/damage to property/family violence. He was released on a $9 cash bond at 2:09 p.m. Thursday.”

Xzavier McLeod Arrested in Athens, GA

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart recently revealed that despite McLeod’s retirement announcement, the team had known about his departure from the team for weeks.

Smart said to the media on Wednesday:

“Xzavier hasn’t been with us since the second practice, so all the news with Xzavier — everybody’s acting like it’s something newly released or something,” Smart said. “I think he practiced once or twice before he decided to give it up and just didn’t want to play football anymore, and certainly respect that. He’ll graduate this semester and happy for Xzavier.”

The full details of the arrest haven’t been fully made public yet, and all that is known is that it was a criminal trespass charge.

Here was Xzavier McLeod’s post on Instagram.com officially announcing his retirement:

Interesting that McLeod points to leaning on his faith in the post, and then is arrested the following day.

The caption of the above IG post reads:

“Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.”

The $9 bond suggests the crime couldn’t have been extremely serious, but it is certainly still headline-worthy.

More on the Georgia Bulldogs’ Upcoming Season

The timing for this whole situation is a bit unfortunate, as the Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up to take the field on Saturday afternoon in Athens for the first time this season, and the excitement around this season is at an all-time high.

Losing McLeod is a hit to Georgia’s defensive line depth, but the Bulldogs have other star pass rushers like Jordan Hall, Gabe Harris Jr., and Elijas Griffin ready to take a leap in their development.

You hate to lose a depth piece like McLeod, but this development shouldn’t be blown out of proportion, especially when all the reports from camp have been positive and McLeod has been absent for the whole fall camp…