Ex-Georgia Star George Pickens Says ‘Tell Your Wife’ in Unusual Injury Response

Former Georgia star George Pickens sounds confident he will be back on the field when the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. The teams meet Sunday, Nov. 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Pickens is dealing with a hamstring issue, but his answer about playing was anything but routine.

“Tell your wife or your girl to turn the TV on, and she’ll see me on the field,” Pickens said, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Georgia fans have heard plenty of confident talk from Pickens, and this response fits right in. He expects to play against San Francisco, although his comments do not replace an official injury designation. For now, the former Bulldogs receiver has given fans a reason to watch for his return.

George Pickens Makes His Expectations Clear

Pickens could have simply said he expects to play, but that would not have been nearly as entertaining. Instead, he told everyone to turn on the TV and watch for him. His answer made it clear he plans to suit up against the 49ers.

That would be welcome news for Dallas. Having Pickens on the field gives the Cowboys another receiving option against San Francisco. Whether he can handle his workload is a separate question from whether he expects to dress.

His answer did not provide an explanation of the hamstring issue or outline any potential restrictions. It also did not guarantee how he would feel once the game began. Those details still matter, even with Pickens sounding sure of himself.

But there is no reason to turn the wording into something more complicated. He was asked about his availability and responded with confidence. The wife-or-girlfriend reference was simply the part that made this sound less like a standard football interview. That’s just classic Pickens. Right on par for the brand.

Georgia Fans Know What His Return Can Mean

Bulldogs supporters have watched Pickens work his way back from an injury before. He missed the first 11 games of Georgia’s 2021 season after hurting his knee during spring practice. He returned against Georgia Tech before contributing during the postseason.

His most memorable catch from that stretch came against Alabama in the national championship game. Pickens hauled in a 52-yard pass that helped set up Georgia’s first scoring drive. The Bulldogs went on to win 33-18, securing the championship for the 2021 season.

That moment remains a reminder of his ability to make an impact when opportunities arrive. Georgia did not need a dozen catches from him that night to benefit from his presence. One downfield connection helped get the offense moving.

Now Bulldogs fans will watch to see whether his forecast holds up. Pickens has made his expectation clear. Sunday against the 49ers will provide the answer.