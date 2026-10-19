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Georgia’s Kirby Smart Makes Statement on QB Gunner Stockton After Auburn Loss

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ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday’s matchup against the Auburn Tigers ranked No. 1 in the country after earning a road victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, after jumping out to a 14-0 lead against the Tigers, Georgia watched Auburn storm back with 24 unanswered points to pull off a shocking 27-24 upset. Kicker Alex McPherson sealed the win with a game-winning field goal.

Georgia had the ball near midfield with the score tied 24-24 and a chance to drive down the field for the win. However, quarterback Gunner Stockton fumbled, and Auburn recovered before driving into field goal range.

Kirby Smart Makes Statement on Stockton

After the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear that he trusts his quarterback more than anyone in the country with the ball in his hands, and the late turnover didn’t change that.

“We wouldn’t have been in the position we were if it wasn’t for Gunner … I thought he did a good job keeping us in the game,” Smart said. “Very unfortunate on the fumble. If there’s anybody I’d pick to have the ball in their hands, it’d be him.”

Stockton Speaks About Late Turnover

Following the game, Stockton took full responsibility for the fumble while giving Auburn credit for its performance.

“I think it was a punch out or his helmet hit it. Yeah, you know, just gotta protect the ball,” Stockton said postgame. “Credit Auburn. They did a good job, they came out and played hard. I just need to execute a little better and take care of the ball.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Georgia’s Kirby Smart Makes Statement on QB Gunner Stockton After Auburn Loss

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