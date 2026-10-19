Georgia’s Kirby Smart Makes Statement on QB Gunner Stockton After Auburn Loss

The Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday’s matchup against the Auburn Tigers ranked No. 1 in the country after earning a road victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, after jumping out to a 14-0 lead against the Tigers, Georgia watched Auburn storm back with 24 unanswered points to pull off a shocking 27-24 upset. Kicker Alex McPherson sealed the win with a game-winning field goal.

Georgia had the ball near midfield with the score tied 24-24 and a chance to drive down the field for the win. However, quarterback Gunner Stockton fumbled, and Auburn recovered before driving into field goal range.

Kirby Smart Makes Statement on Stockton

After the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear that he trusts his quarterback more than anyone in the country with the ball in his hands, and the late turnover didn’t change that.

“We wouldn’t have been in the position we were if it wasn’t for Gunner … I thought he did a good job keeping us in the game,” Smart said. “Very unfortunate on the fumble. If there’s anybody I’d pick to have the ball in their hands, it’d be him.”

“If there was anyone I would pick to have the ball in their hands, it would be him.” Despite Gunner Stockton’s failure to execute some critical plays in the game, Kirby Smart still trusts his quarterback. At the end of the day Coach Smart said it best. The dawgs beat the dawgs. #GoDawgs #DawgNation — DawgNation (@DawgNation) October 18, 2026

Stockton Speaks About Late Turnover

Following the game, Stockton took full responsibility for the fumble while giving Auburn credit for its performance.

“I think it was a punch out or his helmet hit it. Yeah, you know, just gotta protect the ball,” Stockton said postgame. “Credit Auburn. They did a good job, they came out and played hard. I just need to execute a little better and take care of the ball.”