Georgia’s Kirby Smart Makes Explosive Claim About The SEC

The Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has never been one to hide his affection for the SEC, and for good reason. His program has experienced what winning the conference means. But with the SEC championship game approaching its final edition, Smart is making clear that accepting the decision does not mean liking it.

Speaking with Paul Finebaum in an interview shared by SEC Network, Smart defended the event’s place in college football. He described it as one of the country’s greatest sporting events. He also offered a comparison that should get the attention of fans outside the conference.

“I’m not excited about not having an SEC championship game,” Smart said. “It’s something I don’t control, and I’ve accepted it.”

Kirby Smart Defends SEC Championship Game

The SEC announced Nov. 9 that its 2026 championship game would be the last. The conference’s announcement described the end of a run that began in 1992. For fans accustomed to building their December around that matchup, the change removes a part of the season.

Smart’s comments suggest he sees more being lost than a game on the schedule. A conference championship brings together teams that have spent months trying to earn that opportunity. Winning it provides its own accomplishment, even when a national championship remains the goal.

“I think it’s one of the greatest sporting events in the country,” Smart said. “Next to the national championship game, it’s the biggest game in the year.”

That is a strong endorsement from someone whose job involves preparing for those stakes. Smart is not separating the SEC title from the national conversation. He is arguing that the event deserves a prominent place within it.

Georgia Coach Makes National Championship Comparison

Smart then took the comparison another step. He pointed toward the event’s numbers while arguing that its significance can sometimes exceed the national title game. His comments were emphatic, although the excerpt did not specify which measurements he meant.

“Just look at the numbers,” Smart said. “Sometimes it’s bigger than the national championship game.”

Fans can debate that claim without missing his broader point. For Smart, the SEC championship has value beyond serving as a checkpoint before the playoff. Its history, matchups and consequences make it something worth preserving on its own terms.

There is tension here. College football can create more postseason opportunities while also taking away an event that coaches and supporters care about. Accepting the new structure does not require everyone to pretend nothing meaningful is disappearing.

That is where Smart’s response lands. He knows the decision is outside his control, but he is not offering a cheerful farewell. Before the SEC championship game disappears, Georgia’s coach wants people to remember why it mattered.