Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton Gets Criticized: ‘I’m Not Sure He’s an NFL Specimen’

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to have a national championship season in 2026. They lost in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff a year ago to Ole Miss. It was a disappointing finish to a year that saw the Bulldogs win the SEC.

Gunner Stockton was an effective quarterback for Georgia for most of the season. He finished the year with 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Stockton completed 69.7 percent of his passes, as well. He will be looked at as a quarterback to take another big step this year.

However, one anonymous SEC defensive coordinator believes that Stockton might not be good enough to play in the NFL at a high level.

SEC Coach Disses Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton

In an article from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, an anonymous SEC defensive coordinator claims that Stockton is not an NFL specimen.

“He’s a great college quarterback. He’s tough, so he can get some bull yards and take some big hits and all that stuff. I really like him, he’s a really good player. I don’t know if he’s an NFL specimen, but he’s a great college player.”

While he gave praise to the fact that Stockton is a good college quarterback, questions remain about whether he can do it at the NFL level. Part of that is the fact that Stockton doesn’t seem to be capable of carrying his team to a victory. When Georgia’s offense is humming, a lot of it is because of the running game.

However, Stockton hasn’t gotten much help in recent years from his wide receivers. The team had a massive number of drops in the last few years, which hurts Stockton’s overall stats. That also influences how other coordinators and coaches look at his NFL potential.

Gunner Stockton Has the Best Possible Schedule in 2026 to Fade the Haters

In the 2026 season, the Georgia Bulldogs have perhaps the best possible schedule for Gunner Stockton to show that he can be an elite NFL quarterback. The Bulldogs avoid both LSU and Texas this year, and they get to take on Auburn and Oklahoma at home.

For Stockton, the toughest game he will play is at Alabama. The Crimson Tide were the toughest opponent for Stockton a year ago, as he finished just 13-20 for 130 yards and a touchdown in a loss. Georgia should be one of the favorites to win the SEC for the second straight year.

Stockton is going to be one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the country. If he is able to improve his ability to throw it deep, he has a chance to lead the Bulldogs to a national title. If he has another crop of receivers who can’t catch the ball, he will take an outsized amount of criticism.

Georgia is almost assuredly going to make the College Football Playoff again this year.