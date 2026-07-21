How Georgia’s Kirby Smart Turns to an NBA Contender for Inspiration

Kirby Smart lured elements of the Alabama Crimson Tide when he landed in Athens back in 2016. He’s since turned the Georgia Bulldogs into a perennial national title contender each year. Smart’s experiences with old championship boss Nick Saban helped lead to dominating recruiting and transfer portal classes for Georgia.

Smart leans into more than the past Saban teachings, though.

Sure, his Georgia teams mirror the early Saban dynasty teams in Tuscaloosa. Smart has built his own brand of hard-nosed defense, punishing ground attack and dominating the trenches with the Bulldogs.

Yet Smart began turning to a championship contender outside of college football for inspiration.

Reason Behind Thunder Inspiration for Kirby Smart, Georgia

Smart revealed to Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media that he’s scrutinized the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder to keep building Georgia.

So why would a two-time national championship head coach observe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, or even general manager Sam Presti here? Especially since it’s a far different sport?

Smart’s reason is simple: even title winning teams study other contenders on how they run things as he explained to Hamilton.

“It’s not a one-team dominant program. It’s really everybody,” Smart said via Hamilton during SEC Media Days. “The Oklahoma City Thunder and the ability to do that; we study successful programs all the time.”

He later fired off this profound message.

“If you’re not studying how other people are doing it and you’re just fixated on your own team and your own roster, I think you’re missing out,” Smart bluntly said.

Georgia, Smart Avoids Complacency With This Approach

Georgia rises annually as a surefire SEC and national title contender. That’s because Smart refuses complacency inside the locker room, coach’s office or even weight room.

“You know, we’re always trying to grow in our program,” Smart said. “We don’t want to stay the same.”

Hence why he thinks outside of the box to continue building up a power.

“So you need to study how other people are doing it and maybe the ways they’re doing it. And creating roles for players,” Smart said. “It’s very unique what the Thunder was doing, especially when they won the championship in terms of leading in so many categories.”

The OKC ecosystem installed by Presti, head coach Mark Daigneault and the front office brings forth “selflessness” as Smart discovered.

“And that’s what we try to emulate,” Smart adds.

Georgia Presents Top 5 Roster

Georgia stockpiled on landing 32 signings through the ’26 recruiting class. Placing them inside the top 10 at No. 9 overall.

But they also present veteran talent bound to draw in NFL scouts this fall. Notably returning quarterback Gunnar Stockton who’s back for his senior season. Offensive linemen Drew Bobo and Earnest Greene III power the trenches. Linebacker Raylen Wilson brings league value too.

Georgia will aim to put their Thunder-like blueprint on the field come Sept. 5 when Tennessee State comes to town. But then the defending SEC champs face a fiercer gauntlet from there featuring Oklahoma, Alabama and Vanderbilt in a three-week stretch starting on Sept. 26. The former two landed in the 2025 College Football Playoffs.

They’ll also aim to snap their sudden playoff victory drought, with the 2023 season Orange Bowl representing their last postseason win. Perhaps Smart will send a thank you card or even rock a Thunder jersey if that OKC inspiration leads to a new national title.