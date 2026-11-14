Is Drew Bobo Playing for Georgia Today? UGA’s Star Center’s Status for Missouri Game Revealed

The Georgia Bulldogs have another ranked matchup on their schedule this weekend against the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers are coming off a big loss to the Texas Longhorns, while the Bulldogs just routed the Ole Miss Rebels to propel them to first in the CFP rankings.

Before the ranked clash in Athens, GA, on Saturday afternoon, the Georgia Bulldogs revealed the status of star center Drew Bobo, who popped up on the injury report late this week with an undisclosed injury and as of Friday, was noted as doubtful.

Drew Bobo is undoubtedly a huge piece to the Bulldogs’ offense, as he and QB Gunner Stockton are often on the same page when it comes to play calls and reading the opposing defense.

Drew Bobo’s Status Revealed for Missouri Game

Before officially revealing the injury report for the contest against Missouri, the Bulldogs somewhat hinted at Drew Bobo’s status with the release of their team captains for the game, and where Bobo would usually be featured, he wasn’t on Saturday.

With that being said, Drew Bobo will NOT suit up for the Dawgs on Saturday, according to the game day report. There isn’t an injury designation tied to Bobo’s absence, but this story will be updated if something surfaces before game time.

It will likely be either Malachi Toliver or Cortez Smith to take over snapping duties for Georgia on Saturday, which is certainly a big development.

If you remember the end of the 2025 season, Drew Bobo also missed some time at the end of the season, which somewhat derailed Georgia’s season.

Bobo’s connection with Gunner Stockton can not be understated, and the way that Stockton plays against Missouri will now be under a microscope without his star center.