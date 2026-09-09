Why Jared Wilson Has Bigger Helmet in Return to Georgia Position as Patriots Center

Jared Wilson finds himself in more familiar territory entering the 2026 NFL season with the New England Patriots.

The former Georgia Bulldogs standout offensive lineman is back to his old position, center — although in the middle of the offensive line, he’s set to stand out quite a bit as he potentially continues his trend from last season by wearing a bigger-looking helmet, a Guardian Cap.

It’s a couple of storylines all melded into one for Wilson, who spent his entire college career at Georgia and is a two-time national champion.

He was a third-round pick by the Pats from the Bulldogs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now, he’s shifted positions while also donning gear that is slowly spreading both in college football and the NFL.

Why Is Jared Wilson’s Helmet Bigger?

That’s not actually a bigger helmet. It’s actually a Guardian Cap.

It’s a soft-shell covering designed to protect from head injuries. It limits the overall damage of impact on the head to the brain, softening the hits as they come.

Guardian Caps were first allowed to be worn on NFL practice fields in 2020. The first time players were allowed to wear Guardian Caps in games was 2024.

Wilson sustained a concussion in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season and had to miss both Weeks 17 and 18. When he returned for the playoffs, he was wearing a Guardian Cap.

Why Did Jared Wilson Switch to Center?

Wilson played left guard as a rookie because that’s where the Patriots had an opening.

This season, though, the college center gets to return to his roots.

The Patriots lost Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears, which allows Wilson to play center like he did at Georgia.

“I’m just excited to go out and play football, regardless of where the position is,” Wilson told reporters, via Patriots Wire. “And just happy and blessed to be in the position that I am. Got a chance to go play football.”

Wilson had to work hard this summer to grow in his chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, who is entering his third season in the NFL out of North Carolina.

After the Patriots went to the Super Bowl last year, it’s pivotal that Wilson and Maye hit the ground running.

“I do see that relationship developing, and it’s something that’s worked on daily,” Patriots coach Doug Marrone told Patriots Wire. “I think those things are never taken for granted. At least, that’s how I’ve always viewed them. So it’s something that you develop on a daily basis. I think too, I think playing in college in that position specifically is a little bit different… He’s really a sponge. He really listens.”

A lot of the variables are already taken care of for Wilson. His helmet protection is normal now. His position is back to what he played at Georgia.

The only task to turn into the Bulldogs’ latest NFL star is to actually get the offensive line into the right setups and then block well. If Wilson does his job effectively, he’ll happily be noticed, but not too noticed, in the center of the Patriots’ offensive line.