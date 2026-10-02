Kamario Taylor Transfer Prediction: Georgia Emerges as Potential Destination

Kamario Taylor is taking college football by storm as the quarterback at Mississippi State.

And since it’s 2026, that means that transfer portal rumors will swirl around him until next season begins.

Either Taylor stays at Mississippi State and continues to let his star shine there, or he pursues and even bigger opportunity in the omni-present transfer portal.

There’ll be no real telling until the end of this season what he wants to do, but names are starting to pop up as potential destinations.

One of them, Georgia, would make a lot of sense on paper.

Kamario Taylor Transfer Prediction to Georgia

Bill Bender of The Sporting News lists Georgia first among four schools he could see Taylor transferring to.

He also includes Texas A&M, Miami and Indiana.

Both SEC schools named by Bender were also after Taylor during his high school recruitment.

“Taylor was a four-star recruit at Noxubee County in Macon, Miss., not far from Starkville,” Bender writes. “Four other SEC schools – Georgia, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Missouri – had scholarship offers for Taylor.”

Taylor and Mississippi State just beat No. 19 Missouri, which has vaulted Taylor into darkhorse Heisman Trophy conversation.

So far, he has thrown for 1,192 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Taylor can’t leave school for another year for the NFL, so next fall is going to feature him somewhere. Georgia seems as likely as any.

“Gunner Stockton is a fifth-year senior, and Ryan Puglisi is up next,” Bender writes. “Kirby Smart has not dipped into the portal recently, but this could be an opportunity knowing Georgia was in on Taylor’s recruitment.”

Why Kamario Taylor Won’t Leave Mississippi State

There’s plenty of case to be made that Taylor won’t leave.

The starting point is that Taylor is a local kid from not far outside of Starkville. This is already home.

“If you know me, you know I bleed maroon and white,” Taylor said recently.

Bender also shares a quote from Taylor’s mother, which describes Taylor’s relationship with his head coach Jeff Lebby as “a very, very perfect relationship.”

Taylor is also already at an SEC program. If he can lead Mississippi State to the College Football Playoff, or even close to it, maybe he stays to try and reach even bigger heights. A big-time QB like him could actually bring players with him in the transfer portal to come to Starkville rather than the other way around.

The noise around Taylor won’t stop. That’s the way it goes in modern college football, particularly when teams like Georgia and Texas A&M already liked him in the past and could be in the running for a new QB now.

But the noise won’t faze Taylor. He’s got big games to win with Mississippi State. Anything else is a future problem to worry about later.