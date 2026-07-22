Kirby Smart Provides Update On Georgia RB Seriously Injured In ATV Accident

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart fielded a lot of questions at SEC Media Days on a variety of subjects, but also had some somber news to touch on.

Bulldogs running back Dante Dowdell, who recently left the Kentucky Wildcats for Athens via the transfer portal, was hospitalized after he was injured in a serious ATV accident. Dowdell has sustained major injuries and will be out indefinitely, as Smart elaborated upon.

The rusher is currently receiving treatment at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kirby Smart Gives Update On New Georgia Running Back Who Sustained Serious Injuries In ATV Accident

“He’s injured,” Smart said. “We don’t know when his return will be. I don’t know the specifics of it, to be honest with you. It was a recreational vehicle, and he had some serious injuries.”

The coach continued on with an uncertain update.

“He’s out of the really tough range, but as far as his complete health and coming all the way back, I don’t know what that looks like in terms of this year,” Smart said. “He’s just a tremendous kid (with a) great family… We’re very supportive of them. Our players have been up there to see him. It’s a really tough deal.”

The coach continued to emphasize the seriousness of the nature of the incident that Dowdell was involved in.

“(It is) serious enough that he’s gone from two hospitals,” Smart told reporters. “He’s in our state now, so hoping for a full recovery and trying to respect his family and their feelings and everything.”

There are a lot of answers around Dowdell that we do not quite have yet that remain to be seen. But if Dowdell is able to make a full recovery, there’s a lot his skill set and pure ability could lend to Georgia.

Dante Dowdell Could Become A Major Force For Georgia On The Ground

All are hoping for the best for Dowdell following the accident, and he’s expected to be a key player for the Bulldogs on the ground after he makes a full recovery. The question is when that will be, as Smart made clear in his statement.

Dowell was originally expected to enter his first season with the Bulldogs as one of the team’s top rushers, in the fold with Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier. Georgia marks Dowell’s fourth transfer destination after taking the field for the Oregon Ducks, Nebraska Cornhuskers and, most recently, Kentucky.

He finished out the 2025 season with 560 yards and three touchdowns last season in Lexington, which he’ll look to continue to build off of.

While they anxiously await having Dowdell in the fold at full capacity, the Bulldogs are staying positive with what they currently have at running back, while hoping for the best outcome for Dowdell.

“I’m still excited for our running backs (this season),” Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo said at SEC Media Days.

“Chauncey, Nate, Peanut (Phillip), Bo Walker, all of them are just great backs. I’m excited to see what they can do this year.”