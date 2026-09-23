Georgia Bulldogs’ Head Coach Kirby Smart Reveals Unique London Humphreys NIL Incentive

The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-0 on the young season, and if you’ve been keeping up, you would know that they’ve been doing more ‘practice’ with themselves than their opponent.

UGA’s last victory came in onslaught fashion against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Georgia’s next test will be its biggest of the season, this Saturday against the 2-1 Oklahoma Sooners.

After the Dawgs 45-17 win over Arkansas, head coach Kirby Smart has started to address the media about the upcoming matchup, and on Monday, he shared a very unique London Humphreys NIL incentive, which is sure to turn some heads.

London Humphreys Has What in His NIL Deal?

NIL has changed the entire perception of college football, and for better or for worse, that’s an argument for another day.

Anywho, Kirby Smart recently revealed that WR London Humphreys has a unique incentive in his NIL package that rewards him for playing more on special teams.

Via X.com, @On3NIL wrote:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reveals a unique NIL incentive for WR London Humphreys:

“He’s got a deal in his NIL incentive, the more special teams he plays, the more money he gets. So he wants to be on special teams. He wants to play every snap on special teams. I keep trying to take him off to save money and it’s not working. … He’s worth it.”

Looking at London Humphreys Impact on Georgia

You could make the argument that London Humphreys is UGA’s number one wideout option this season for QB Gunner Stockton.

London Humphreys, a senior this year, has just two catches for 11 yards in 2026, but he’s hauled in 15+ catches and 2+ touchdowns in each of his first two seasons with the Bulldogs.

With other wideouts battling injuries, expect for Humphreys to see a larger target share in the coming weeks.

As for his unique NIL incentive, it’s a bit odd, but whatever earns the players the most money nowadays, they are likely going to indulge.

Speaking on the Georgia side of it, obviously Kirby Smart doesn’t want Humphreys to get injured on ST and jeopardize his pass-catching ability, but it has to be hard trying to stop a player from making money.