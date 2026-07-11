Georgia HC Kirby Smart Turns Staff Extensions Into Ultimate Recruiting Weapon

While half the programs in the country are trying to buy a recruiting class out of the high school ranks, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is playing a completely different game. Players enter the portal the second a position coach leaves, and Smart understands this reality.

The Bulldogs’ head coach proved it by extending two massive contract extensions to arguably his best positional coaches, Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann.

The new extension keeps Bobo and Schumann in Athens through 2028, per Athens Banner-Herald.

Kirby Smart, Georgia Hands Both Coordinators Staggering Pay Raise

Of course, that extra job security comes with a massive financial spike. Bobo is pocketing a $700,000 raise on top of his current salary, locking him in for an additional two years past his original agreement.

“Bobo’s contract was to run through June 30, 2027, but the extension he signed on Jan. 12 now goes through Jan. 31, 2029. Bobo will make $2.2 million this year, as reported in March. His total pay will rise to $2.3 million on Feb. 1, 2027, and $2.4 million on Feb. 1, 2028, after the extension.” Banner-Herald’s Marc Weiszer reports.

Defensively, Schumann picked up a six-figure raise of his own. The extension pushes his yearly compensation to $2.2 million for the 2026 cycle, tacking an extra year onto his previous agreement.

“He (Schumann) had been under contract through June 30, 2028, and the extension now goes through Jan. 31. 2029. Schumann is being paid $2.2 million this year. His pay, like Bobo’s, will go up each of the next two years to $2.3 million on Feb. 1, 2027, and $2.4 million on Feb. 1, 2028,” Weiszer adds.

The bottom line here isn’t just the amount of money Georgia is throwing at its staff. It’s the strategic message the front office is sending to the rest of the college football world.

Kirby Smart Sent a Clear Message

Ohio State‘s Ryan Day has Matt Patricia as the highest-paid coordinator at $3.75 million, but his offensive counterpart, Arthur Smith, sits at only about $1.5 million.

By bumping both Bobo and Schumann to an identical $2.2 million, Smart established a unified front by ensuring his offensive and defensive play-callers are compensated as equals.

For a recruit, that screams one thing: stability. It proves Georgia isn’t just throwing together a one-year wonder; they’re building something meant to go the distance.

Where rival programs are dealing with constant staff turnover, Georgia can look a five-star recruit in the eye and promise them total, uninterrupted development.

Currently, the Bulldogs’ Class of 2026 ranks as the sixth-best haul in the country according to 247Sports.

Following these massive contract extensions, a sudden surge in both high-profile commitments and overall class rankings over the coming weeks should surprise absolutely no one.

Interestingly, Georgia’s backyard is completely loaded for the 2027 cycle with elite local weapons like tackle Kennedee Jackson and dynamic playmaker Kemon Spell. Bobo and Schumann’s extensions remove any hesitations these in-state talents may have. They know exactly who will be coaching them for their entire collegiate careers.

With that staff foundation officially set, Georgia’s push to climb the national rankings becomes a matter of when, not if. And in an environment like that, commitments happen fast.