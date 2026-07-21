Kirby Smart Reveals True Feelings on Gunner Stockton at SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days are rolling along swiftly, and on Tuesday, it’s Georgia Football’s turn to enter the limelight, and head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media with an all-important opening statement.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning SEC Champions, as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in December of last season, but lost to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

During his opening statement, Kirby Smart revealed his true feelings on Gunner Stockton at the SEC Media Days 2026.

Kirby Smart’s Opening Statement Grabs Headlines at SEC Media Days

Kirby Smart delivered a strong opening statement at SEC media, which included a funny/pertinent story about quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Smart noted that Stockton took charge in an offseason white water rafting trip in North Carolina, and just how it showed his leadership, and how he’s able to command a group of men in dangerous situations.

More to come on Kirby’s full statement about Gunner’s story once the quotes are sent out.