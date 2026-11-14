Georgia FB Commit Dies After ‘Sudden Medical Emergency’ at Boarding School

The Georgia football program was dealing with a tragedy on Friday after the death of a recruit.

According to multiple reports, Georgia football commit and 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive lineman Marcellus Young Casario died after a “sudden medical emergency” on Friday.

“Georgia football commit Marcellus Young Casario, a three-star defensive lineman from Canada, died Friday following an incident his high school described as ‘a sudden medical emergency,'” ESPN’s Eli Lederman wrote on Saturday morning. “Casario was a senior at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, a boarding school located in northeast Georgia. In a statement Friday afternoon, the school confirmed the death of an unidentified student and later postponed its football program’s state semifinal playoff game against Cannon School on Friday night. A post on Rabun Gap’s official social media accounts Saturday afternoon confirmed the 18-year-old student as Casario. No other details have been released.”

Casario, a Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, native, had attended the prep school for the past two years.

“We are deeply saddened to find out that Marcellus passed away this morning,” Recruiting analyst Tom Lemming wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “The Nova Scotia native was a remarkable young man and I enjoyed meeting him this fall. God rest his soul.”

“BREAKING: Georgia commit Marcellus Young Casario has passed away,” Georgia fan account Lee Ring wrote on X. “So sad, prayers to his family and teammates.”

Casario Chose Bulldogs Over Miami, Virginia Tech

Rabun-Gap’s official X account posted about Casario’s death on Saturday morning: “Our entire community is heartbroken at the loss of Marcellus Young Casario. Marcellus was a beloved boarding school student and tragically passed away yesterday after a sudden medical emergency. Known affectionately as Mar by his coaches, friends, and teammates, he was loved across campus.”

Casario played his first two prep seasons at another boarding school, St. Andrew’s College, in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, before he transferred to Rabun-Gap.

He committed to Georgia on June 15 over offers from Miami, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Michigan State, and Georgia Tech, among others.

“Marcellus Young Casario 6’6” 270 Rabun Gap HS, GA is a terrifically talented defensive end with superior length, great first step, super long arms and very quick feet and hands dominates in all phases of the game, 3.0 GPA, big-time talent,” Lemming wrote on his official X account on September 24. “Great catch for Georgia.”

Prep Coach Issues Statement After Death

Casario’s prep school coach, Derek White, issued a statement on the tragedy.

“He was everything a coach wants in a player,” Rabun Gap-Nacoochee football coach Derek White said in a statement sent to ESPN. “(Marcellus) truly embodied our mission to ‘love one another’ he was known for his relentless dedication, and his journey as a student-athlete was marked by hard work and true brotherhood with his teammates.”

According to MaxPreps, Rabun-Gap Nacoochee was scheduled to play a playoff game against Cannon/Concord Academy on Saturday night.