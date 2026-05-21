Former Georgia Star and Super Bowl Champion Arrested for Driving 135 MPH

It’s an offseason distraction the Philadelphia Eagles could do without — and from an unexpected source.

According to multiple reports, Eagles edge rusher and 2023 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested on Friday, May 15, for driving 135 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone in Georgia.

“Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested May 15 and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia, the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office told ESPN on Wednesday,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on his official X account on Wednesday night. “According to notes taken by a member of the sheriff’s office that night, Smith was clocked going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone on the interstate at 10:41 in the evening, a representative said. Smith made bond and was released shortly after the arrest, the sheriff’s office said, adding that a future court date for Smith has been issued.”

Other reports had Smith’s top speed clocked at 137 miles per hour.

Smith, a Georgia native, won 2 national championships as a star for the University of Georgia in 2021 and 2021 before being selected by the Eagles in the 1st round (No. 30 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft — 1 of 2 Georgia players selected in the 1st round along with NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall.

Both Smith and Carter were key pieces of the defense that helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

Georgia players have had a long history of driving violations in recent years — over 25 driving-related arrests since 2023.

“This is absolutely absurd at this point,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote on his official X account following Smith’s arrest.

Eagles Picked Up 5th Year Option for Nolan Smith

When the Eagles needed Smith most in 2025, he wasn’t available due to injuries.

When Smith needed the Eagles, they did what he couldn’t — they showed up — and picked up the $13.75 million 5th year option for 2027 on his 4-year, $11.9 million rookie contract.

“Smith missed 7 weeks of 2025 with an arm injury, which limited his ability to build off of what was a nice breakout campaign in 2024 (7 sacks, 40 tackles, 1 forced fumble),” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote in January.

Smith’s arrest throws any future plans of an extension in doubt.

“You can take the player out of Georgia but you can’t take Georgia out of the player,” NFL Memes wrote on its official X account following Smith’s arrest.

Nolan Smith Failed to Make Big Impression

It’s hard to even look at Smith’s 2024 season as the breakout year it’s being presented as considering he played opposite edge rusher Josh Sweat, who led the team with 10.0 sacks, and next to a trio of elite interior defensive linemen in NFL All-Pro Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams.

How valuable were Sweat and Williams? The 2 garnered almost $200 million in free agency following last year’ Super Bowl win. Sweat landed a 4-year, $76.4 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals and Williams hit pay dirt with a staggering 4-year, $100.4 million contract from the New England Patriots.

When we take all of that into account, Smith’s success in 2024 now seems like more of a mirage than anything else. Even his 4.0 sacks in 4 postseason games on the way to winning Super Bowl LIX now don’t carry as much shine.

There’s also the matter of Smith being grossly undersized for his position. At 6-foot-1 and 238 pounds, he’s 2-3 inches shorter and 20-30 pounds lighter than the elite players at his position.