SEC Media Days Notes: Kirby Smart, Gunner Stockton, Auburn

SEC Media Days are officially underway, and on Tuesday, Georgia Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart will take the podium in what should be a very anticipated statement.

The three players who will be representing Georgia at this event are Gunner Stockton, Drew Bobo, and Raylen Wilson. However, first on Tuesday, the Auburn Tigers will have a chance to speak with the media, which includes new head coach Alex Golesh.

Notes: Georgia Bulldogs, Kirby Smart, and Auburn Tigers

The Georgia Bulldogs are at the forefront of this event, as they are the reigning, defending Southeastern Conference champions.

Kirby Smart’s opening statement usually grabs headlines every year, and this year will be no different.

As for the player reps for Georgia, Gunner Stockton is a premier quarterback in the league, and his *second* full season as the starter is one of the biggest storylines following this UGA team.

For the Auburn Tigers, Golesh has brought his QB from USF (Byrum Brown) with him to the great state of Alabama, and expectations are at an all-time high for Auburn, which hasn’t been very successful in the past few seasons.

The other two teams partaking in day two of SEC Media Days are the Vanderbilt Commodores and South Carolina Gamecocks.

This story will be updated once Kirby Smart takes the podium (approximately 9:45 a.m.)

There seems to be some ruffled feathers about Alex Golesh’s media availability: