South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer is looking back on how he came close to landing Gunner Stockton, who is now with the Georgia Bulldogs.

This week, Beamer spoke about Georgia ahead of Saturday’s matchup. Before Stockton joined the Bulldogs, he was committed to the Gamecocks. Will Muschamp was South Carolina’s head coach at the time, and when he was fired, Stockton left for Georgia.

“Gunner was committed when I got the job here,” Beamer told reporters (via Gamecock Central). “So all throughout the interview process I was told we’ve got this five-star quarterback named Gunner Stockton and he’s already committed. We got to keep him. We gotta keep him. Then I think within a week of being on the job, Gunner was no longer committed.”

Shane Beamer Calls Gunner Stockton a ‘Heck of a Player’

When Muschamp was at South Carolina, Mike Bobo was the offensive coordinator in 2020. Bobo moved to Auburn in 2021 before joining Georgia as an offensive analyst in 2022.

“I knew the connection with Mike Bobo, with Gunner. And that was a big reason why Gunner was committed to South Carolina,” Beamer. “… To Gunner’s credit, he didn’t know me. He called me. I remember standing in my office, and he told me he was going to, you know, decommit and open up his recruitment. And I remember saying to him, ‘Bud, like, I get it. Like, where are you going? Like, I know you’re either staying home and going to Georgia, or you’re going to Auburn with Mike. So it’s one of the two.’ And I’m happy for him.”

“He’s a heck of a player. He’s a competitor. Got to see him at SEC Media Day down in Tampa. They were leaving as we were coming, and much respect for the way that he plays the game and pretty cool to see the year that he’s having.”

Gunner Stockton Looks to Clinch Another SEC Title Appearance for Georgia

Stockton joined Georgia in 2022 with Bobo and was the backup QB to Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck. He became the starter last year and was named to the All-SEC Third Team after throwing for 2,984 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing for 462 yards and 10 TDs.

Through 10 games this year, Stockton has completed 71.4% of his passes for 2,109 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has led the Bulldogs to a 9-1 record, and the team will clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game with a win over South Carolina on Saturday.