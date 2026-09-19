UGA QB Gunner Stockton NIL Deals, Transfer News, Girlfriend & NFL Draft Projections

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to kick off their conference matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon (9/19).

Georgia is a heavy favorite, and since SEC play is beginning for the perennial contender Bulldogs, today we’re taking a look at UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton and various amounts of information regarding his NIL deals, potential transfer news, and where Gunner Stockton could be drafted when that time comes.

Gunner Stockton’s NIL Deals

Since becoming the quarterback at UGA, Gunner Stockton’s NIL portfolio has grown tremendously, and he’s been involved in several Name, Image, and Likeness deals around Georgia and in Athens.

One major NIL deal Stockton is part of is with the popular gas station Racetrac.

If you’ve been in a Racetrac in Georgia or Florida recently, you may have seen the option to get pizza ‘Gunner’s way’.

Other NIL deals that Stockton carries under his name include Raising Cane’s, CAVA, Onward Reserve, Whataburger, Dr. Pepper, and Associated Credit Union

As a rising star in college football, it’s likely Stockton will land more NIL deals.

Does Gunner Stockton Have a Girlfriend?

The next big question on the docket: Does UGA QB Gunner Stockton have a girlfriend?

Gunner Stockton isn’t too open about his private life, but there is enough information to indicate that he does indeed have a girlfriend. Her name is Julianna Dooley.

Here is a collection of photos of them together:

Is Gunner Stockton Going to Transfer?

Barring anything extremely unforeseen, Georgia QB Gunner Stockton is very unlikely to transfer from the University of Georgia.

His family is lifelong Georgia folks, and he’s extremely close with the Bobo family, which includes Mike Bobo, the Georgia Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator.

Georgia’s center is Drew Bobo, the son of Mike, and a good friend of Gunner’s.

When Will Gunner Stockton Get Drafted?

Gunner Stockton could be a sneaky QB to watch as the NFL draft approaches.

While he projects as a late-round/developmental talent, his stats in college could be undeniable.

However, the one thing that’s really holding Gunner back from being a top prospect in the NFL draft is his size.

Draft projection: 5th-7th/undrafted QB.

Gunner Stockton’s 2026 stats through two games: 436 passing yards, eight touchdowns, 92.2 QBR, 0 interceptions, 87.5 completion percentage.