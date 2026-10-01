Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis Status in Question vs. Georgia Amid Injury Buzz

The Georgia Bulldogs’ defense sure would like to get the chance to take it to Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis.

The number one quarterback in the previous recruiting class jockeyed between committing to the Georgia Bulldogs, but ultimately decided to ‘stay home’ and sign with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Georgia will face the Commodores (in Athens, GA) this Saturday in what is supposed to be a rain-filled afternoon in Northeast Georgia.

However, Jared Curtis’s status is in question amid a potential injury.

Jared Curtis Listed as Questionable for Georgia-Vandy Game

According to the first official injury report for the upcoming game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Vanderbilt Commodores, QB Jared Curtis is listed as questionable to play.

@PeteThamel revealed the report, and speaking to the Georgia side, Nate Frazier is also questionable to play:

“After not playing against Oklahoma, star Georgia RB Nate Frazier is questionable. Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis is questionable.”

@On3 also helped break the Jared Curtis news:

“NEW: Vanderbilt starting QB Jared Curtis has been listed as questionable for the Georgia game.”