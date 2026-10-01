Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis Status in Question vs. Georgia Amid Injury Buzz

The Georgia Bulldogs’ defense sure would like to get the chance to take it to Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis.
The number one quarterback in the previous recruiting class jockeyed between committing to the Georgia Bulldogs, but ultimately decided to ‘stay home’ and sign with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Georgia will face the Commodores (in Athens, GA) this Saturday in what is supposed to be a rain-filled afternoon in Northeast Georgia.
However, Jared Curtis’s status is in question amid a potential injury.
Jared Curtis Listed as Questionable for Georgia-Vandy Game
According to the first official injury report for the upcoming game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Vanderbilt Commodores, QB Jared Curtis is listed as questionable to play.
“Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis is listed as questionable in the initial availability report for the Week 5 game against Georgia. As of this writing, it’s not clear what injury Curtis is dealing with heading into the big SEC matchup. Jared Curtis has appeared in all four games but has started the last two. This year, the former five-star quarterback has completed 63% of his passes for 746 yards, four touchdowns an, and three interceptions.”
What Does Jared Curtis’s Status Mean for Georgia’s Game Plan?
The Georgia Bulldogs defense might be the best group in the country, and I’m not entirely sure it matters who is Vanderbilt’s QB on Saturday afternoon, as Kirby Smart has clearly recharged his group from a season ago, which is loaded once again, to be hungry for the ball, and eager to not allow the opponent to gain any traction moving the ball down the field.
So, while this Curtis development will be something to keep an eye on, the Bulldogs are going to remain big favorites regardless of who the Commodores’ signal caller is.
Vanderbilt is coming off a 21-15 loss against Auburn in their SEC opener.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs are already 2-0 in conference play, and might be the best team in the country when all is said and done.
Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis Status in Question vs. Georgia Amid Injury Buzz