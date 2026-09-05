How to Watch Georgia Games Without Cable in 2026

We believe streaming sports should be easy. And if you’re looking to watch Georgia football without cable in 2026, you’re in the right place.

Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, but we have a complete rundown of every single way you can stream any Georgia game this season:

Note: Heavy may receive a commission if you subscribe to a service on this page.

How to Watch Georgia Games Without Cable

Games will be televised on: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network or SEC Network+

Upcoming: Tennessee State (9/5, SEC Network+), WKU (9/12, SEC Network), Arkansas (9/19, ABC)

If you want to watch every Georgia game with one service (in order of recommendation):

Note: All of these include access to ESPN Unlimited. For games on SEC Network+, you may need to watch on the ESPN app by signing in with your Fubo, DirecTV or YouTube TV credentials.

If you want to watch a single game for free:

Fubo “Sports+News” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel

DirecTV Stream “MySports” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel

YouTube TV “Sports” (21-day free trial) for any game on any channel

If you don’t have any free trials and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:

How to Watch Every Georgia Game for the Lowest Price

At the time of writing this, it’s impossible to perfectly plan out the cheapest way to watch every game since the TV coverage is still TBA for many games.

However, here would be our general recommendation on how to spend the least amount of money to watch every Georgia game this season:

Before games on ABC, sign up for a free trial of Fubo “Sports+News”, DirecTV Stream “MySports” or YouTube TV “Sports” If you don’t have any free trials, sign up for ESPN Unlimited for $32 per month

If you don’t have ESPN Unlimited, sign up for a day pass of Sling Orange plus Sports Extra ($6) before every game on ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network or SEC Network+

Before any games on CBS, sign up for a month of Paramount+ “Essential” for $11 You can also use a free trial of Fubo, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV if you have any available



Depending on what channels games are televised, you could potentially watch every Georgia game for pretty cheap thanks to the Sling day pass.

Or, if you want to make it super simple without breaking the bank, sign up for ESPN Unlimited (which gets you every game on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network and SEC Network+) for the season and then mix in Paramount+ whenever there is a game on CBS. Even doing that, you’re still likely at around $100 for the entire season.