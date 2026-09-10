What Does Harrison Mevis Weigh? How Mizzou Star Became NFL Folk Hero as Rams’ Thiccer Kicker

Harrison Mevis looks a bit different than most kickers in the NFL.

In the modern parlance, the Los Angeles Rams‘ placekicker is “Thicc” — thus his nickname, “The Thiccer Kicker.”

Yeah, he’s got some extra weight on him relative to his peers, but that hasn’t held him back. If anything, it helps him have an especially booming right leg.

The reality about Mevis is that he’s so much more than his weight, and that’s been true dating back to his collegiate days at Missouri.

Even back then, Mevis went viral on college football Saturdays for being a big fella who could crush the ball through the uprights.

Nothing has changed. He’s simply doing it in a different uniform on an even bigger stage now.

What does Harrison Mevis weigh?

Mevis is officially listed as 245 pounds by the Rams on his 6-foot frame.

In college, Mevis was listed as 236 by Missouri. That rose to 242 when he played in the UFL. Now, it’s at 245.

The most notably heavy kicker in NFL history is Sebastian Janikowski, who was a 260-pound lefty for the Oakland Raiders and then the Seattle Seahawks.

Mevis certainly isn’t far off.

Harrison Mevis stats

Mevis once made a 61-yard field goal for Mizzou, an SEC record. He led the SEC in field goals in his final year on campus with 24 makes.

The Tigers great Mevis made 86 field goals in his college career, and he’s Missouri’s all-time leader in points. His 86 made field goals ranked third in SEC history at the time of his departure from campus.

He also did this while at Missouri:

Mevis finished the 2025 spring season in the UFL, where he went 20-for-21 on field goals for the Birmingham Stallions. His longest make was from 54 yards out.

In 2025 with the Rams, Mevis kicked in nine regular season games after being picked up in the middle of the year. He was 12-for-13 on field goals (92.3%), including a long of 52 yards. He made all 39 of his extra points.

In the playoffs, Mevis didn’t miss. He made all nine of his extra point attempts and all six of his field goal attempts, including a long of 50 yards.

Mevis made a game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime to beat the Chicago Bears on the road at cold Soldier Field in January. He’s pictured atop this article walking off the field after being the Rams’ hero that day.

The 2026 season will be his first chance at a full-time kicking role in the NFL. Before the Rams had brought him aboard last season, the Jets considered him, but they went in a different direction and probably regret that now.

Mevis has been a stocky kicker for a long time, but really the only thing that matters is that he’s a good kicker.