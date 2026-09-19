How to Watch No. 7 LSU vs. No. 8 Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin’s Return to Oxford

The college football world’s focus entering Saturday is on the highly anticipated showdown between the No. 7 LSU Tigers and the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels.

While it’s a top-10 SEC matchup and carries plenty of respect in that regard, it also marks the highly anticipated return of Lane Kiffin to Oxford, Mississippi, after he decided to leave Ole Miss as their head coach right before the College Football Playoff last season to accept the job at LSU.

It’s safe to say he won’t have a very warm welcome, and if you’re a fan looking to watch the game, here’s exactly how.

How to Watch LSU vs. Ole Miss

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited

Other Streaming Options: YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DIRECTV

Who’s Calling the Game?

Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with color commentator Kirk Herbstreit joining him in the booth for the primetime college football game on ESPN on ABC.

ESPN will have the usual Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge reporting from the sidelines for pregame, halftime, and postgame interviews, as well as live updates on things that transpire on the field in real time.

Kiffin Speaks on Returning to Ole Miss

While there are several storylines among the players, as there will be so much talent on the field, the thing everyone will continue to talk about surrounds Kiffin, even though he made it clear this is all about the players at the end of the day and not him.

“I think it is unusual. One team you built and then a new team that you’re building. So it’s a really unusual situation that way. But I know a lot is obviously going to be made about me, but this is about the players being prepared really well and playing really well,” Kiffin said this week. “Pete [Golding] is not gonna tackle anybody, I’m not gonna throw any touchdowns.

“You know you’re going to play the team that has the second longest win streak in the country, second longest home streak in the country… has phenomenal players. So we’re going to have to prepare really well and play really well.”