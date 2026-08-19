Incoming UCLA Weapon Already Embracing Ex-Raider Derek Carr Being on Board

The UCLA Bruins turned heads by adding some past Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints representation. Derek Carr joined the Bob Chesney-led coaching staff in Westwood earlier in August. But that move is energizing wide receiver Leland Smith ahead of his own UCLA debut.

The 6-foot-4 Smith spoke about Carr’s arrival through his new NIL (name image likeness) partnership with World’s Finest Chocolate, becoming the first Big Ten college football athlete to sign such a deal with the historic company.

Leland Smith Raves About Soon Learning from Derek Carr

Smith will soon work with a first-time college football assistant in Carr. But he’s treating this opportunity with zeal.

“I think it’s awesome,” Smith began in his conversation with Heavy. “I met Carr the first time in the spring. Haven’t had any real deep conversations with him yet, but just seeing him there, giving input, seeing what he accomplished in his career and being able to impart that on our guys is huge.”

Smith adds he loves the fact that Carr brings an open door vibe.

“He’s someone you can run to and lean on,” Smith adds.

One More Aspect of Derek Carr Draws Leland Smith’s Attention

Smith won’t just pick the brain of a past four-time Pro Bowler for the Raiders. He can’t wait to hear stories on a certain All-Pro Carr knows well: Davante Adams, Carr’s former Fresno State and Vegas teammate.

“Definitely looking forward to it for sure. Just being able to recognize and imitate one of the greats, plus learning from him via the perspective of a quarterback,” Smith said.

Granted, the Carr/Adams reunion on the Raiders endured a small shelf life. Both played with one another for only the 2022 season before Carr left via NFL Free Agency. Yet the two remain close to this day.

Leland Smith Played for Past Derek Carr Rival

Smith does share one connection already with the ex-Raider: He played within the California State University college system.

Although he briefly ran routes for San Jose State in 2025, a past fierce rival of the Fresno State great Carr. The Spartans happen to be the team that ruined Carr and Fresno State’s undefeated pursuit back in the 2013 season.

Smith left the Silicon Valley school after catching 43 passes for 688 yards and scoring three touchdowns in 2025. So now he’s taking a big jump from the Mountain West Conference to the Big Ten this fall.

Perhaps the topic of SJSU/Fresno State doesn’t rise, though, as Smith again aims to develop a great relationship with Carr.

Leland Smith’s Partnership with World’s Finest Chocolate

Smith now navigates in a new era of college football where players can sign partnerships and endorsement deals. But his NIL deal with World’s Finest Chocolate hits home for him.

He once sold the chocolate to help participate in youth choir in his hometown of Houston. He credits selling the item in communicating with others, setting goals, plus learning to keep going when things weren’t easy.

“Those experiences built a resilience that stayed with me long after choir and carries onto the football field. Partnering with World’s Finest Chocolate holds a special place in my heart because I get to help today’s students discover what they can achieve through fundraising,” Smith said in a release.

He joins LSU running back Harlem Berry in helping launch the company’s “Let Them Reign” campaign, aiming to help convince youth that selling chocolate can help build confidence, communication skills, resilience, and entrepreneurial thinking. More on the campaign is found here.